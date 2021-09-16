WYOMING
The start was just about everything Midland football coach Lennie Miller could have hoped for hosting class 8-player fourth-ranked Easton Valley Friday, Sept. 10.
Then in what seemed like the blink of an eye, everything drastically changed.
“When you play team as good as Easton Valley, momentum is everything,” said Miller, as his team took an early lead on the River Hawks through just one possession of play when the visitors, on their first play from scrimmage, snapped the football and sent it through the end zone for a safety.
“All of that was set up by a great punt from Jamisen Dodge that landed at about the one-yard-line. We had Easton Valley pinned deep, they made a mistake and we took a 2-0 lead and got the ball back. It was fair to say momentum was on our side early. Then all of a sudden, it wasn’t. And we were never able to get it back.”
Midland (1-3, 1-1) actually received the football first and on their first play from scrimmage quarterback Caden Ballou found Dodge open for a big 29-yard pass play that quickly had Eagle fans on their feet.
But after the drive stalled and the ensuing Easton Valley safety, the Rivers Hawks answered going on a 54-0 run enroute to a lopsided 61-8 victory.
“I have to give my hat to Easton Valley, they are a tough team and the real deal,” Miller said. “They were physically dominating on the line and exposed our young guys, but they’ll get better from this experience, that I have complete confidence in.”
After the Eagles led 2-0, the River Hawks scored two straight touchdowns to lead 12-2 after one quarter of play then added four more in the second quarter to take a big 36-2 lead at the half.
The continuous clock started in the third quarter when the visitors found the end zone again and heading into the final frame Easton Valley led 54-2 before the hosts got on the scoreboard one last time when Dodge hauled in a Ballou pass and raced 32 yards for paydirt.
“Easton Valley has size and speed and they showed all of it Friday night,” Miller said. “We tried just about everything we had in the playbook, but nothing seemed to work. They were just that good.”
The River Hawk defense limited the Eagles to 164 yards of total offense with the bulk of Midland’s success coming through the air as Ballou was 7-of-19 passing for 123 yards. Cayden Miller, back on the field for the first time this fall, led the ground game for the hosts rushing for 38 yards on six carries.
“We have to continue to clean up our line play and we’ll make some adjustments with our formations,” Miller said. “We might try and do some of the things Easton Valley threw at us. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. It worked for them against us. It might work for us against someone else.”
Miller also paced the Midland defense coming through with eight tackles, one of which included a quarterback sack while Brayden Grau added seven more. Kaleb Westphal chipped in with six tackles as the River Hawks tallied 386 yards of total offense powered by balanced rushing (222 yards) and passing (164) attacks.