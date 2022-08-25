WYOMING
Over much of the past decade, making the playoffs has become the standard of excellence for the Midland football program.
For much of the Eagles’ long history however, that wasn’t usually the case.
Post-season appearances were more the exception than the rule, and missing the playoffs last season during a 3-6 overall campaign that ended with a 3-4 mark in class 8-player district 5 action, saw Midland on the outside looking in.
And they didn’t like it.
And they’re ready to do something about it.
“Midland has a solid playoff tradition, so not making it last year left a sour taste in our mouths,” said Eagle football coach Lennie Miller, who has guided the program to many of those post-season appearances in the last half decade.
“We expect to be in the playoffs every year, so if we do fall short, it only fuels our fire the following year.”
Miller returns letter winners in Caden Ballou, Zain Sauer, Brayden Grau, Ty Jensen, Keegan Rushford, Seth Bixler and Shayden Hansen to the roster this fall.
Ballou is back as the team’s starting quarterback a year ago completing 56-of-110 passes for 786 yards and nine touchdowns. His 347 rushing yards were second on the team trailing fellow returner Sauer, who led the team with 464 yards on 73 carries scoring eight touchdowns and averaging an impressive 6.4 yards per carry. Grau was also key in the ground game a year ago rushing for 200 yards on just 24 attempts averaging 8.3 yards per attempt while scoring three times.
“On offense we moved Ben Shoaff to center allowing us to better utilize Keegan Rushford at guard, which is his true strength,” Miller said. “Ty Jensen has won the guard position and this seems to have brought the chemistry we were needing to our interior line. When you add Damien Cruise to the mix it gets even better.
“Caden, Brayden, Seth and Zain all have speed and have that competitive edge all coaches are looking for. They will have a strong year for our offense.”
The Midland defense overall played well a year ago, though it took some lumps against some of the stronger competition in the likes of Easton Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg. But Miller is excited about the possibilities this fall on that side of the football as well.
“We are always putting kids in competition with each other for positions,” he said. “This year because of some new faces who have joined us, the competition got very intense. We have the usual suspects like Caden, Zain, Brayden and Shayden who are simply tackling machines and playmakers, but Jared Crock has quickly gotten our attention. He is a wrestler with speed and I think you will hear his name a few times this year. Warren Etten and Sawyer House, who are new to the team, I feel will have valuable contributions as well.”
The Eagles return their top tackler from a year ago in Grau, who tallied 54 of them with three going for losses and 1.5 quarterback sacks. Sauer (47), Ballou (26), Bixler (21) and Rushford (20) were also among the team’s top tacklers last fall.
A combination of Crock, Sauer and freshman Anthony Harrington will handle much of the special team kicking duties in various schemes this year.
“Jared has a strong leg on him,” Miller said. “He should really enhance our kick-off attack.”
Midland’s quest for a district title will once again most likely go through Easton Valley, a team that went undefeated last fall until falling in the class 8-player state championship game against CAM in a wild 42-40 final.
“You have to tip your hat to Tony Johnson and Easton Valley for the way he has changed the culture there resulting in a wonderful season last year,” Miller said. “They must be considered the heir-apparent to our district this year until proven otherwise. I believe Central City and Ed-Co will also be teams to watch.
“We’ll be ready to go toe-to-toe with all of them and get back to meeting our goals.”
Those goals? They’re yearly Midland staples.
“Make the playoffs, more explosiveness on offense with few mistakes and better overall defensive execution, especially on third-down,” Miller said. “We’ve got a lot of speed on the team this year and with some new faces that we’ve added that should only add an extra layer of speed to our team overall.
“We are as fast as we have ever been and that will translate well to both sides of the football. Our offense is seasoned and our line play has improved from last year.”
2022 Midland football schedule: Aug. 26 at English Valleys 7:00 p.m.; Sept. 2 vs. Clarksville 7:00 p.m.; Sept. 9 at Easton Valley 7:00 p.m.; Sept. 16 vs. Central City 7:00 p.m.; Sept. 23 at Springville 7:00 p.m.; Sept. 30 TBA; Oct. 7 at Lansing Kee 7:00 p.m.; Oct. 14 vs. Edgewood-Colesburg 7:00 p.m.