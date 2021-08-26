WYOMING
It’s been the standard that was set by teams before them spanning more than a decade, and now as the Midland football program prepares for a challenging 2021 campaign, nothing has changed in regards to what the Eagles are playing for this fall.
A class 8-player district 5 championship and playoff berth.
“We will most definitely be heavily in the mix as a district contender,” said Midland football coach Lennie Miller, who guided the Eagles through a 4-4 run in 2020 that included a 3-1 mark against district opponents, third-best among district 3 programs last fall.
“Some have picked us to finish near the bottom of our district, and that is just fine with us.”
Of the 72 teams in the 8-player class, 32 will earn playoff berths with the top-3 in each district earning automatic invitations to the post-season while two others will come from at-large berths based on a 17-point differential in the district.
Midland has been a district title contender for much of the past decade, and Miller expects 2021 to be much of the same as he returns letter winners in Cayden Miller, Caden Ballou, Zain Sauer, Jamisen Dodge, Jon Thomsen and Kaleb Westphal.
Miller led all Eagle rushers coming through with 769 yards on the ground scoring 10 touchdowns and averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Ballou, who saw time at quarterback last season, takes over the reins this fall after completing 7-of-10 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown last season through the air, and rushed for another 200 and four more scores on the ground.
“Our strength is our speed, and we have three kids running in the 4.7 range,” Miller said. “Caden Ballou is our quarterback and is quite solid. He took reps at that position last year in several varsity contests and really came into his own in our make-up game with Dunkerton at the end of the year.
“Cayden Miller will be our mainstay running back with Zain Sauer, Brayden Grau and Shayden Hansen all likely to see carries there as well. Our goal is to be fast and explosive on offense.”
While the quarterback position may be new this season, the Midland signal-caller’s top receiving target most likely won’t be as Jamisen Dodge returns coming off a 2020 season that saw him grab a team-best 12 passes for 233 yards, averaging 19.4 yards per reception with five going for touchdowns.
Defense, however, which has historically been a Midland calling card, will be another strength in 2021.
“The defense was our identity last year and I see that mentality continuing this year,” Miller said. “We are experienced tough-nosed and sure tacklers. We will be very tough.”
Though the Eagle lose the services of All-State star Iziek Soper, who is now playing at the collegiate level after a 2020 campaign that saw him collect a team-best 62 tackles, 14 going for losses, Miller is confident in the group he brings back led by Ballou, Westphal and Sauer, who all posted top-5 tackle numbers for the team last fall.
“Cayden Miller and Kaleb Westphal will be our defensive team leaders, but we are so balanced with talent on the defensive side of the ball it will be tough to pick out any one player who’s going to lead us,” Miller said. “Our goal is for the individual who needs to step up each week to do so.
“Our schemes on defense are really designed to funnel everything to our linebackers, so there will be some selfless play done by some really good athletes.”
Ballou is Midland’s top returning tackler coming through with 39 of them last season while Westphal (35) and Sauer (30) were also in the mix as some of the best on the team in 2020.
Special teams have also been an important cog in Midland’s success over the years, and the program was handed a devastating blow in that regard a couple of months ago.
“As you may or may not know, we lost our All-District kicker Lincoln Gravel in a traffic accident this summer,” said Miller, as players will wear special patches honoring Gravel with the ‘50LG’ logo on their game jerseys and coaches will have it on their caps.
“Kim Buchholtz helped us out with the patch. She designed them and made them for us. Lincoln is on our minds a lot. His mom works at the school and almost all of the first-responders at his accident were his coaches. That’s a blessing and a curse in a small town. Lincoln left us surrounded by people who knew and cared for him.”
The Eagles added a week-zero game Aug. 20, at Lone Tree to push their 2021 slate to nine games with one other non-district contest against a talented English Valleys team who went 7-2 last season.
“The district contenders are us, Easton Valley, Kee and Ed-Co,” Miller said. “The final three game of this district season will be interesting to watch unfold.”
Easton Valley had a highly successful 2020 run ending with a 9-2 overall record while Edgewood-Colesburg was 6-3 at the 11-player level last fall. Lansing Kee was 5-4 and with Springville, make up four district 5 programs with above .500 records last year.
“We have committed our season to Lincoln and we will be honoring him on the field this week (vs. English Valleys),” Miller said. “We intend on lining up without a kicker, take the delay of game then start the game. Lincoln had a kind soul and a big heart. His sister is one of our stat girls and will wear his jersey on the sideline this season. I’ve left Lincoln on our roster and will do so until after what would have been his senior year. He’ll always be with us.”
2021 Midland football schedule: Aug. 20 at Lone Tree 22-8 (L); Aug. 27 vs. English Valleys 7 p.m.; Sept. 3 vs. Calamus-Wheatland 7 p.m.; Sept. 10 vs. Easton Valley 7 p.m.; Sept. 17 at Central City 7 p.m.; Sept. 24 vs. Springville 7 p.m.; Oct. 1 at Central Elkader 7 p.m.; Oct. 8 vs. Lansing Kee 7 p.m.; at Edgewood-Colesburg 7 p.m.