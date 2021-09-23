CENTRAL CITY
Coming off a tough loss hosting fourth-ranked Easton Valley just a week earlier, the Midland football team needed to make a statement on the road in Central City Friday, Sept.17, and by doing so could get themselves right back into the hunt for a coveted playoff berth.
“We knew this was a big game against Central City, and one that we absolutely had to have if we wanted to stay in the playoff race,” said Eagle football coach Lennie Miller, as his team responded to a challenge from the host Wildcats and pulled away late for a 52-30 class 8 player district 5 triumph.
“Early on we struggled with one aspect of Central City’s running game and they took advantage and scored several touchdowns against our defense. But, once we made an adjustment at halftime, we were able to pretty much shut their run game down and everything began to roll for us.”
Midland (2-3, 2-1) appeared to have immediate control of the contest scoring the game’s first two touchdowns as Jamisen Dodge hauled in a 54-yard pass from quarterback Caden Ballou on the second play from scrimmage before Zain Sauer ended an eight-play, 68-yard drive with a five-yard first quarter scoring plunge.
The Eagles had a quick 16-0 lead before the Wildcats reversed the trend and got themselves right back into the game with running back Aiden Klostermann leading the charge.
“Early on our run game was working really well,” said Miller, as his team amassed 190 of the team’s 435 total yards on the ground, led by 97 from Zain Sauer and 70 more from Cayden Miller.
“We had one of our more stable and balanced offenses this year and it was no surprise that we had of our best weeks of practice leading up to this game against Central City. Everything was working. The run, the play-action pass. It was fun to watch.”
After the hot start however, it was the Wildcats who scored the next three times, two coming via touchdowns and one on a safety when the Eagle offense snapped the football through their own end zone.
“That seemed to give Central City some life, but our guys never panicked and stayed with the plan and even after losing the lead, we knew we could make the proper adjustment and get things straightened out,” Miller said. “Which is exactly what we did.”
After the hosts pulled to within two points of the Eagles at 16-14, Ballou wrapped an eight-play, 52-yard drive with a two-yard second quarter touchdown putting the visitors ahead 24-14.
The rest of the frame, however, would belong to he Wildcats as Klostermann scored on a five-yard run before Central City quarterback Jayden Hansen completed a 60-yard strike to Brayden Rickels to put the hosts ahead 30-24 at the half.
“We were a little frustrated at the half,” Miller said. “This was a game we should have been winning, and winning comfortably, but we still had a second half to play, and did the boys ever show up for those final two quarters.”
Midland went on a 28-0 second half run, keyed by three touchdowns from Sauer, and shut down the Central City running game allowing the Eagles to pull away for the 22-point victory.
“Zain just absolutely took over in the second half,” said Miller, as Sauer tallied a career-high four touchdowns in the game.
“We lost a couple of players in the second half and we needed Zain to step up, and he sure did.”
Sauer hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Ballou to get the third quarter scoring started before Sauer added touchdown runs of 21 and five yards to hand the visitors a 44-30 advantage heading into the final frame.
The Midland defense continued to dominate holding the hosts scoreless while Sauer finished things off with an eight-yard touchdown run with 6:01 to play in the game.
“This win gets us right back in the playoff race,” Miller said. “If we take care of business the rest of the way, we should host at least one playoff game, but we have a lot of games to go before we can realistically start thinking about that. We’ll be focused and ready to go Friday night against Springville, who always seems to give us a great game.”
Ballou added to the impressive Eagle offense completing 8-of-15 passes for 184 yards while Sauer was 2-of-2 for 61 yards through the air after replacing Ballou at quarterback when the senior left with an ankle injury.
Dodge, Miller, Brayden Grau, Sauer and Ty Jensen all grabbed two passes each for the Midland offense.
Sauer also had a big game defensively, registering a team-high 13 tackles while Kaleb Westphal added 12 more. Grau chipped in with nine tackles with Dodge coming through with eight.