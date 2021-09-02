WYOMING
It hasn’t exactly been the most ideal of starts to the 2021 season for the Midland football team.
The Eagles, riddled with injuries, have yet to play a single down so far this fall with what they hope will eventually be their regular roster.
Their motivation right now?
Work through this challenging stage and get to that point when everyone is healthy and ready to roll, which appears could be coming sooner rather than later, but certainly didn’t help the Eagles in a tough 42-20 loss hosting a talented English Valleys team Friday, Aug. 27.
The game’s start however, was emotional for Midland fans as the team honored Lincoln Gravel, who was killed in a car accident this past summer, with a very special moment.
“We talked with the officials and the English Valleys coaches that we would be lining up for the opening kick-off without a kicker to honor Lincoln, who handled those duties for us last season,” said Midland football coach Lennie Miller. “Everyone took a knee and we had a moment of silence. It wound up being a very powerful moment, for all of us. The place was pretty darned quiet. After the refs threw the flag for delay of game, English Valleys declined the penalty and we started the game. EV was pretty classy through the entire thing knowing what this moment meant to all of us.”
English Valleys then proceeded to score touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game, and were in firm control of the contest almost immediately before the Eagles (0-2) began to find a niche.
“I honestly can’t remember the last time we started a season 0-2, or even lost two games in a row,” said Midland football coach Lennie Miller, as his team fell into a 21-0 first quarter hole against the Bears, but rallied the rest of the way only being out-scored by a narrow 21-20 count over the final three quarters.
“Everyone understands the situation we’re in right now. We’re missing guys who are all hopefully going to be coming back in the next couple of weeks, then we should be good to go and be the football team we’re capable of being with the added bonus of having kids with experience that they may not normally would have had.”
Turnovers also didn’t help the Midland cause as the hosts had five in the game, two in the first half, one of which led to a Bears touchdown.
“Our offense had a much different look this week with our starting quarterback Caden Ballou out with a foot injury,” Miller said. “Zain Sauer stepped in and did the best he could under the circumstances. You could see him getting more and more comfortable with the quarterback position during the course of the game, and we knew it would take some time. If we just could have limited some of the turnovers and not allowed English Valleys to score 21 first quarter points, we might have been able to stay in this game and give ourselves a chance at the end.”
Trailing 28-0 in the second quarter, the hosts got on the board for the first time when Sauer broke free and scored on a long 46-yard touchdown run and the two teams went into the break with the visitors leading 28-6.
The two teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way with Sauer scoring on touchdown scampers of one yard (in the third quarter) and 14 yards (in the fourth).
“We’ve been dealt this hand and we’re doing the best we can to make it work,” Miller said. “Right now, we’re accentuating the positive and just doing all we can to help these kids get better. There’s a lot of things in flux right now and once it all settles down, we’re going to see Midland football being played like we’re used to seeing it.”
English Valleys used a powerful ground game to provide much of their damage offensively, pounding out 280 of the team’s 344 total yards.
“We really struggled with their read option, Miller said. “Especially early in the game. English Valleys had the advantage on us having tape of our game last week, where we had nothing on them this being their first game of the year, and they didn’t run anything close to resembling a read option last season.
“It took us a little while to adjust, which we did.”
Midland managed 239 yards of total offense with Sauer leading the way rushing for 188 yards. He was also 7-of-18 passing for another 48 yards.
Brayden Grau, the rushing star from the season-opener, had another big game defensively leading the Eagles with 10 tackles against English Valleys. Jamisen Dodge, Sauer and Kaleb Westphal all added nine tackles for the Midland defense.
“Our kids get it, they understand what’s going on right now and are not getting frustrated,” Miller said. “Instead, they’re getting themselves ready. There’s no quit in any of these guys. Yes, we’re 0-2, but there’s a lot of football left, and we’re going to take advantage of that.”