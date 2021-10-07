ELKADER
When it comes to success in pretty much any sport, keeping into a regular routine usually is a key.
The Midland football team tried their best to stay in their own usual routine Friday, Oct. 1, when they made a long trip to Central Elkader without head coach Lennie Miller, who was home recovering from the effects of COVID.
Miller however, was still a key figure in the Eagles doing the best they could to stay in that routine, sparking a lopsided 62-12 rout over the Warriors.
“We tried our best to keep things business as usual,” said Midland offensive coordinator Eric Martens, as the Eagles scored on each of their first eight possessions of the game, with only a game-ending 13-play, 45-yard drive with the fourth quarter continuous clock rolling notwithstanding.
“Ryan Dodge coached and defense and I coached the offense. Lennie pretty much allows both of us to do our thing and I think that really helped in a situation like this where our head coach wasn’t able to be there on the sideline with us. But, there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work, details that always need to be done each and every week and Lennie made sure we stayed in our regular routine and was still able to take care of a lot of that stuff for us. While he wasn’t there with us Friday night, with all the work he still put in for us to be ready to go and ready to play on Friday night, it sure felt like he was still there.”
Early on however, it appeared the game was going to be a slugfest as Central Elkader took the opening drive and marched right down the field and scored taking a quick 6-0 advantage.
“There was no panic on our sideline when Central Elkader scored touchdowns on their first two possessions,” Martens said. “We knew we were just going to have to settle down and play the way we knew we’re capable of playing and everything would be fine.”
Which is exactly what happened.
Midland (3-4, 3-2) stormed right back down the field on their opening offensive possession of the game culminating in Jamisen Dodge hauling in a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caden Ballou.
After Cayden Miller converted on a two-point conversion run, the Eagles had an 8-6 lead.
The Warriors answered the Midland score with another one of their own and led 12-8 before the touchdown parade continued when the Eagles struck quickly as a three-play, 53-yard drive ended with Miller blasting through the Warrior defense on his way to the end zone on a play covering 33 yards handing the visitors as 14-12 lead at the first quarter horn.
The fun was just getting started for Midland however, who closed the game (including Miller’s score) on a sensational 54-0 run to pull away for the big 50-point rout.
“The game plan was the same as it always is for us, to come in and be the more physical team and run the football,” Martens said. “We primarily did our work offensively on the ground, but we Caden Ballou did have some nice play-action passes that helped keep the Central Elkader defense guessing.”
Garrett Eubanks (9-yard run), Dodge (68-yard and 49-yard receptions from Ballou) added second quarter touchdowns as the Eagles blew the game wide-open leading 38-12 at the half.
“We didn’t pass the football much, but when we did, we sure had some big plays,” said Martens, as Dodge had three receptions in the game resulting in 144 yards with all three going for touchdowns.
“I was very happy to see the way our offensive line came together and allowed us to just about run the football any way we wanted,” said Martens about the performances from Keegan Rushford, Kaleb Westphal, Reece Vacek, Ty Jensen and Dodge, who helped the Midland ground game account for 290 of the team’s 471 total yards.
“We’ve really had to do some juggling this year as far as line-ups go, and Friday night was no different. We haven’t had the same offensive group for two games in a row all year, but the guys were able to come together and get the job done.”
The Eagles added three third quarter scores as Miller hauled in a 37-yard pass from Ballou before Eubanks (35-yard run) and Miller (41-yard run) cemented the Eagle win with more long scoring scampers.
“Our defense did a great job of turning things around after giving up those first two touchdowns,” Martens said. “Central Elkader ran it right down our throats there early, but after that second series, we didn’t allow them much the rest of the night.”
The defense tossed a shutout from the second quarter on and held the Warriors to just 238 yards of total offense, with most of that coming in the game’s opening frame.
Ballou completed four passes, all going for touchdowns, on just five attempts totaling 181 yards while Miller pounded out 102 rushing yards on just seven carries leading the impressive Midland ground game. Ballou added 60 rushing yards on six carries.
“We were without Zain Sauer for this game, so we moved Garrett Eubanks to fullback and he was able to score the first two touchdowns of his career,” Martens said. “Cayden Miller and Caden Ballou really ran the ball well, too. Pretty much anyone who had a hand on the ball offensively got the job done for us.”
Shayden Hansen paced the Eagle defense coming through with 11 tackles while Miller added 10 more as Dodge added an interception.
“Hopefully, this win gives us some momentum as we head into a tough last couple of regular season games,” Martens said. “We host Kee High Friday night and that’s going to be a tough test. They have some big kids just like we do and play hard.”