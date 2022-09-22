WYOMING
It’s what the Midland football program has strived for each and every season for well more than a decade now.
Making post-season appearances. It’s what that Eagles have been all about, but after a tough 44-20 setback hosting Central City Friday, Sept. 16, some serious doubts have popped up as to whether Midland will be able reach their annual goal.
Eagle football coach Lennie Miller however, hasn’t given up hope, nor have his talented group of players.
“This loss hurt, there’s no doubt about that,” said Miller, as his team fell into a 28-0 third quarter hole and couldn’t climb all the way back out despite a strong second half performance.
“But we haven’t given up on what our goal is and always has been for this program, and that is to represent our school and our community in the post-season. This was a big game against Central City and one we absolutely needed to have, but we don’t think we’re completely out of the playoff race quite yet. We’ve got one of the toughest districts in the state and there’s a very real possibility three teams could get selected from our district to play in the post-season. If we win out, we could very well be one of those three, but after this loss there’s no margin for error. We just have to get our minds clear and get back to playing the kind of disciplined football we all know we’re capable of playing. We just didn’t see enough of it Friday night against Central City, who to their credit, really took it to us.”
Midland (2-2, 0-2) struggled from the get-go against the Wildcats, who took their opening drive and marched 47 yards on five plays to find paydirt and take an 8-0 lead.
The Eagles weren’t quite as fortunate on their opening drive, as Central City picked off a pass on the hosts’ second offensive possession of the contest.
“That really set a negative tone right off the bat and we struggled getting past it,” said Miller, as the Wildcats scored two second quarter touchdowns to take a 22-0 halftime advantage.
“I honestly feel we were still in a hangover phase from the Easton Valley game. We really took one in the teeth there and I’m not sure we had completely worked through all of that coming into this one and it cost us because Central City established the run against us and through the first three quarters of play, we really struggled to slow them down.”
Midland looked to change the momentum taking the opening kick in the second half, but were forced to punt and when the Wildcats cashed in their opening drive of the third quarter, the Eagles were facing a daunting 28-0 deficit.
“It seems like we’re our own worst enemy right now and a lot of that is between the ears,” Miller said. “We just don’t seem to be in sync right now and making mistakes we don’t normally make, and good teams like Central City will take advantage. We knew what they wanted to do, we just couldn’t stop it.”
Midland began to find an offensive groove later in the third quarter as quarterback Caden Ballou broke free for a 27-yard touchdown scamper to get the hosts on the board, but the visitors answered with back-to-back scores of their own, one late in the third and the last early in the fourth and led 44-8 with less than one quarter to play.
“I was happy with the way we ended the game beginning to feel things a bit better,” Miller said. “But we just dug ourselves too deep of a hole.”
The Eagles, to their credit, closed the contest with back-to-back fourth quarter touchdowns, the first coming when Ballou found Seth Bixler open on a 20-yard pass play ending a 12-play, 66-yard drive. Ballou did it again later in the frame, this time hooking up with Zain Sauer for a 13-yard scoring strike.
Midland finished with 220 total yards of offense led by 120 rushing yards from Ballou on 24 carries. He also completed 12-of-24 passes for 90 yards hooking up with Sauer eight times for 62 yards while Bixler (29 yards) and Warren Etten (21) both tallied two receptions.
Ballou also led the Eagle defense making 10 tackles, which included one quarterback sack while Shayden Hansen and Sawyer House added eight tackles each. Sauer, Bixler and Ty Jensen all came through with six tackles for the host defense.
Central City did most of their damage offensively on the ground, gaining 231 rushing yards on 33 attempts and for the game tallied 298 yards of total offense.
“We’ve put ourselves in a tough spot, but no one here is giving up on this season,” Miller said. “If we win out, which is possible, we could still have a chance at reaching our goal. And right now. that’s what we have to do. Win out.”