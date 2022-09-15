PRESTON
Having a plan that Midland football coach Lennie Miller hoped would give his team the best chance of at least being able to play with host and class 8-player seventh-ranked Easton Valley Friday, Sept. 9, quickly turned into one of making fast adjustments on the fly.
Suddenly, Miller knew it was going to be a long night, but he also wanted to make sure it would still be one his talented group of Eagles could learn from.
“Easton Valley is a good football team, and their running back Charlie Simpson is the real deal,” said Miller, as his team succumbed to a lopsided 50-6 score against the host River Hawks who churned out 254 rushing yards with 131 of those coming from Simpson on a mere 14 carries.
“Simpson is so big and so strong, we just struggled to bring him down to the ground. Coming into the game we were hoping we could at least somewhat contain him and their rushing attack and make them do what they don’t normally like to do and that’s throw the football. We were never really able to get that accomplished, though I was proud of the adjustments we made in the second half. Once we got over the initial shellshock period, we settled down and played some better football.”
The start of the game had Midland (2-1, 0-1) fans feeling good as the Eagle defense held the powerful hosts to a 3-and-out forcing an Easton Valley punt.
That punt however, was downed at the one-yard-line pinning the Midland offense up against their own goal line.
They wouldn’t be able to get out either, and then they also wouldn’t be able to slow the River Hawk offensive juggernaut.
“It didn’t help that we seemed to come out a little flat to start the game,” Miller said. “Easton Valley was beating us off the ball and when that started happening, getting anything in the way of yards offensively proved to be very difficult.”
In stark contrast, the River Hawks got going scoring three first quarter touchdowns as the first horn sounded with the hosts holding an 18-0 advantage.
Easton Valley stretched it to 24-0 in the second stanza before Eagle quarterback Caden Ballou found receiver Zain Sauer open for an electrifying 47-yard touchdown pass play that brought Midland fans to their feet, and infused the Eagles and their sideline with some life.
Unfortunately, it would be short lived.
The Rivers Hawks closed the half with back-to-back scores and took a 38-6 lead into the halftime break.
“I was very happy to see the way our kids came out focused and ready to play in the second half,” Miller said. “Easton Valley kept their starters in pretty much the entire game and we still were able to hold them to just two second half touchdowns, one in each of the third and fourth quarters. We figured some things out, the only problem was the game had already gotten away from us in the first half.”
While the Eagle defense was able to pick up the pace, the offense for the visitors continued to struggle gaining yards against big and physical River Hawk defense.
“Easton Valley crowded the line of scrimmage so running the football was tough, and that’s what we normally like to do,” Miller said. “We did manage to get 121 yards of passing, but just couldn’t keep the chains moving to get back into the end zone again.”
Ballou finished the game completing 8-of-17 passes for 121 yards hooking up with Sauer three times for 95 yards while Brayden Grau made two receptions for 18 more yards. Seth Bixler, Warren Etten and Shayden Hansen all grabbed passes from Ballou as well for the Midland receiving game.
Ballou also led the Midland defense coming through with 14 tackles while Sauer added 10 more. Ty Jensen and Hansen added seven tackles each.
“Hats off to Easton Valley,” Miller said. “They flat-out took it to us in a game we very much felt like we had a shot at coming in. I think our boys now understand what level we need to play at if we truly want to take our game to the next level. We saw that level Friday night.”