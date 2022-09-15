jex-09152022-spt-mid-fb-cheer-11a.jpg

Members of the 2022 Midland football cheerleading team are, left to right, Front row- Natilie Folken, Shyanne Brown, Gabbi Wiese and Nevaeh Rivera. Middle row- Braylynn Hendley, Lexi Young, Morgan Hollingshead and Kaillen Bailey. Back row- Ahleciaon Shields, Isabelle Hollingshead, Head Coach Theresa Gravel, Harley Goodman and McKenna Brown.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

PRESTON

Having a plan that Midland football coach Lennie Miller hoped would give his team the best chance of at least being able to play with host and class 8-player seventh-ranked Easton Valley Friday, Sept. 9, quickly turned into one of making fast adjustments on the fly.

Recommended for you