SPRINGVILLE
It had been a struggle for the Midland football team playing powerful class 8-player district 5 foes in Easton Valley and Central City in consecutive weeks, both of which ended with tough losses.
The Eagles needed to get their minds right, and quickly, hoping to stay in the playoff hunt traveling to Springville Friday, Sept. 23.
Midland more than took care of their business against the young and inexperienced Orioles.
“I was very happy with the way we were able to execute Friday night in Springville,” said Eagle football coach Lennie Miller, as his team dominated from the outset scoring touchdowns on all but two possessions in the contest and rolling to a 78-0 rout over the hosts.
“To us, the score was pretty much irrelevant. We wanted to go out and execute the game plan the way we knew we could and the boys were able to do exactly that all night long. Our execution was crystal clear and everyone was doing what we needed them to do. This was exactly what we needed to get well again after a couple of rough weeks. The timing was perfect, and the boys took care of business.”
Midland (3-2, 1-2) set the tone for the game immediately marching the opening drive of the contest right down the field ending with a Jared Crock 31-yard scoring scamper.
After a successful Seth Bixler two-point conversion reception from quarterback Caden Ballou, the Eagles led 8-0.
They were just getting started.
After being held on downs during their second offensive possession, the defense took it upon themselves to make up for the missed scoring opportunity when Zain Sauer scooped up a Springville fumble and raced 14 yards into the end zone.
Midland led 16-0 after one quarter of play. But the touchdown parade was just getting going.
The Eagles poured in 32 second quarter points as Ballou tallied the first three touchdowns in the frame, all coming on runs of 1, 4 and 11 yards before he hooked up with Sauer on an eight-yard passing play that had the visitors leading 48-0 at the half.
It would continue again on the other side of the break, too.
Ballou opened the third quarter scoring scampering into the end zone from 16 yards out before Sauer broke free on a 35-yard run to push the Midland advantage to 62-0.
It was the Eagle special teams that got into the act next, as Sauer received an Oriole punt and wove his way through as collection of defenders on a sensational 50-yard return ending in the Springville end zone.
After recording a safety early in the final frame, Sawyer House closed the scoring in the contest reaching the end zone after a five-yard scamper.
“We wanted to be more balanced when it came to running and throwing the football and we were able to get that accomplished too,” Miller said. “The night was all about execution though. That’s all we cared about coming in and we executed to near perfection.
“We scored a couple of more touchdowns that I would have wanted, but sometimes controlling things like that can be out of your hands. Springville’s coach Joe Martin is a class act and we absolutely did not want it to seem like we were running up the score on them. We just took advantage of the seven turnovers they had that several set us up with short fields for scores. That was also something we worked on coming into the game, transitioning with turnovers. If the ball was loose, we were all over it all night long.”
Sauer and Jordan Buford recovered two fumbles each of the six Springville miscues in the game while Shayden Hansen and Keegan Rushford found their way to the other two. Hansen also added an interception.
Ballou was all over the field for the Eagle defense leading the team with 14 tackles while Sauer added eight more. Hansen chipped in with six tackles.
Ballou was also the pulse of the Midland offense that accumulated 339 total yards by rushing for 99 on 13 attempts, five of which ended in touchdowns while also completing 9-of-14 passes for another 181 yards through the air and another score.
Sauer added 66 yards in the ground game rushing it three times while he also snared four passes for 81 yards in the passing game. Bixler was also a big-play target for Ballou who grabbed four passes for 90 yards.
“The only bad news is that we don’t get to play again Friday night after gaining so much momentum from a game like this,” said Miller, as the Eagles have a bye week when Central Elkader cancelled their varsity campaign earlier this fall.
“We have to wait two weeks to play, but that’s going to give us a lot of time to get healthy and work on a lot of things in practice so we can keep chasing our goal of making the post-season.”
Midland will take the field again Friday, Oct. 7, in an all-important contest at Lansing Kee.