EDGEWOOD
It seemed just about every time the Midland football team did something positive on the field at Edgewood-Colesburg in the Eagles’ 2021 season-finale Friday, Oct. 15, a penalty flag would come flying in halting any momentum.
That all too familiar scenario played out most of the night in what ended as a tough 54-20 setback at the hands of the Vikings.
“I thought we did a pretty good job running the football and our offensive line did a great job all night long, which was a big positive coming out of this game,” said Midland football coach Lennie Miller as his team closes the campaign with a 3-6 overall record and 3-4 mark in class 8-player district 5 play.
“The one thing we just flat-out could not overcome in this game were penalties, and they just kept coming at us all night long.”
Early on it appeared the Eagles were going to be able to play right with the talented hosts as Midland quickly answered an Edgewood-Colesburg first quarter touchdown with one of their own when Jon Thomsen returned the ensuing Viking kick-off and raced 70-yard into the end zone.
After a failed two-point conversion try, Midland trailed just 8-6 in what appeared would be a back-and-forth scoring-fest.
As it turned out the game would be high-scoring, but with the Vikings being the only ones allowed to do almost all of it.
“It seemed like we just couldn’t get a call, which then led to a lot of frustration on our side of the field,” said Miller, as his team was flagged 16 times in the contest, resulting in the Eagle losing more than 100 yards of field position.
“Those numbers are just too tough to overcome, but in a lot of those instances, we just hurt ourselves and made it easy for the refs to throw those flags.”
After the Midland defense was able to stop the Viking offense on three straight possessions following the back-to-back touchdowns from each team, forcing a fumble, stopping the hosts on downs and forcing a punt, things began to unravel on the visitors in the second quarter.
“Early on we were right there in the game and playing well despite all the penalties that we had to somehow try and overcome,” Miller said. “We were getting stops defensively and moving the football offensively, but it seemed every time we would take a step forward, we would do something that would make us take two steps back, and it all came to a boil in the second quarter.”
Edgewood-Colesburg blew the game open after the first 12-minutes of play scoring 30-second quarter points, though early in the second stanza the Eagles did all they could do stay in it.
Trailing 16-6, Cayden Miller ended a four-play, 43-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run pulling Midland to within four points of the hosts at 16-12.
It would be as close as they’d be the rest of the night.
The Vikings answered scoring three more second quarter touchdowns and led 38-12 at the half, essentially taking control of the contest.
“I thought we did a good job coming out in the second half and playing hard,” Miller said. “We were competitive with them and made things tougher on their offense, we just couldn’t get the ball into the end zone ourselves to try and get back into this game. The 30-point second quarter hole that we dug was just too much to overcome.”
The hosts scored one third and one fourth quarter touchdown to lead 54-12 before Midland closed the scoring in the contest with Ballou powering into the end zone from 18-yards out and adding the two-point conversion run.
“Effort was never the issue in this game,” Miller said. “The kids played hard and gave it all they had. I wish we could have seen what this game could have been like without all the penalties, it may have been a good one because I thought coming in that we were pretty evenly matched teams.”
The Eagle offense did manage 215 total yards led by the ground game that churned out 138 on 37 attempts.
Cayden Miller led that rushing attack coming through with 58 yards on 10 carries while Zain Sauer added 56 more on 11 attempts.
Ballou completed 12-of-18 in the passing game totaling 77 yards with Cayden Miller and Sauer being his main targets hooking up with each three different times. Garrett Eubanks added two receptions for 28 yards.
Brayden Grau paced the Midland defense making 10 tackles while Sauer and Jamisen Dodge added seven more each. The Eagles were able to get to the Viking quarterback making four sacks, one each coming from Sauer, Kaleb Westphal, Keegan Rushford and Eubanks. Cayden Miller also recovered an Edgewood-Colesburg fumble early in the game.“It’s been a challenging year, and this wasn’t how we wanted to end it,” Miller said. “For whatever reason we just got out of sync in the second quarter and that was all it took for us to lose the game, otherwise we were right there, even with all the penalties.”