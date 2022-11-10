WYOMING
They’ve been one of the most consistent winners over much of the last decade at the 8-player level in eastern Iowa, so when the Midland football team prepares for a season, every season, their focus is razor-sharp with just one thing in mind.
Making the playoffs and doing whatever it takes to get there.
Nothing changed to deviate from that goal coming into the 2022 campaign, and while Eagles fell one win short of accomplishing their annual objective this fall, head coach Lennie Miller had some ideas as to why things played out the way they did.
“Of course, the playoffs is a constant goal, one that we fell short of this year,” said Miller, who guided the Midland program through a 4-3 campaign overall and 2-3 mark in class 8-player district 5, good enough to place fourth in the six-team league.
“We knew that Easton Valley was going to be tough, but against Central City we felt like we were our own worst enemy in that game. The Ed-Co game was one that simply didn’t happen for us. We played very well but Ed-Co played lights out football to close that contest and all the credit goes to them. That ended our record at 4-3 with two games dropped from our schedule denying us an opportunity to acquire two more wins. Because of the shortage of district opponents, it was impossible for us to acquire enough points that we otherwise could have gotten and gained one of the state’s two at-large bids. The state was remiss in not providing a mechanism for teams to recover these lost points due to forfeits. I am very confident the state will see the negative impact of this oversight and correct the problem in 2023.”
The season-ending Ed-Co game on Oct. 14, was essentially a win or go home scenario, and while the Midland team battled through four intense quarters, the team saw their post-season goals dashed with a 36-30 setback. The Eagles defeated English Valleys (52-0) and Clarksville (54-24) in non-district play while also posting wins over Springville (78-0) and Lansing Kee (64-0) in the district. Losses against Easton Valley (50-6) and Central City (44-20) as well as the setback against the Vikings proved to be just too much to overcome in the end.
In the Eagles’ wins this season, the offense was able to produce some prodigious numbers, as was the defense, who tossed a trio of shutouts.
The leader on both sides of the football for those Midland units?
Senior Caden Ballou.
“We can’t talk about our offense without speaking about Caden,” said Miller, as Ballou turned in a phenomenal campaign that would have seen even bigger numbers had the team not been stripped of their games against Calamus-Wheatland and Central Elkader.
“Until our season was shortened, Caden was on pace for a 1,000-yard passing and 1,000-yard rushing season. Zain Sauer was another impact player for us with nearly 500 receiving yards and an after the catch average that was one of the best in the district.”
Ballou was sensational completing 52-of-103 passes for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns through the Eagle passing game while also leading all Midland ball carriers rushing for 966 yards and 22 more scores on the ground. Ballou averaged 7.2 yards per carry, which was second-best in the district.
Ballou’s 33 touchdowns was also No. 2 in the district while he also placed in the top-5 in passing touchdowns (11), rushing touchdowns (22), all-purpose yards (966), passing yards (812), offensive yards (1,778) and rushing yards (966).
Sauer’s 24 receptions, 487 yards and 20.3 yards per catch were also among the best in the district.
Defensively, Ballou led the team with 58 tackles with 11 going for losses while Sauer was second with 53 and Shayden Hansen third adding 36. Jared Crock was another key piece in the defensive puzzle making a team-high 10 quarterback sacks.
“Caden, Zain and Shayden were phenomenal at stopping the run,” Miller said. “You mesh that with great coverage skills of Zain, Brayden Grau and Seth Bixler and we ended up pitching a lot of shutouts this year.”
The keys to all that success on both sides of the football?
“We had great team chemistry and solid football knowledge,” Miller said. “Our players were students of the game and were always looking for ways to make us better. These guys were a joy to coach and have really been a great example for our underclassmen to see in action.”
Another one of the keys to the season was the improved line play, which at times saw Midland absolutely dominant.
“There were games where we completely controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Miller said. “Because most of those guys were juniors, we bring back a really experienced group next year in Ty Jensen, Keegan Rushford and Jordan Buford, who should be fun to watch.”
The program does lose a special senior class however in Ballou, Sauer, Hansen, Grau, Crock, Warren Etten and Ben Shoaff, a fact that is not lost on Miller.
Grau- “Brayden is a speed and strength warrior. He is a classic example of what dedicated hard work can do for you;” Ballou- “Caden was described to me by another coach in our district as the guy who ate our lunch all game long. There was no question that he is a physical football player that went hard on both sides of the ball for all four quarters;” Hansen- Shayden is the last of a long line of Hansen’s to play Midland football. If memory serves me correctly, next year will be the first time Midland football will not have a Hansen on the team in nine years. Like his brothers, Shayden was a pillar in our defense though he did break the mold a bit by also accumulating offensive stats. The one aspect of play that he excelled at is also an area where stats are not kept and that is lead-blocking. Shayden’s blocks may not have always been crushing, but they were almost always well-timed and executed;” Sauer- “Zain is one of those players who is going to be tough to replace. His stats speak for themselves, but he also had four fumble recoveries with one touchdown and four interceptions with one touchdown. Zain returned five punts for 92 yards and one touchdown. An incredible season;” Crock- Jared came to us as a surprise this year. As a senior I think he simply did not want to miss out on his last chance to play organized football and he was an impact player for us immediately. It became obvious that letting Jared’s speed and athleticism at defensive end take control of the wide side of the field was a huge plus for us defensively;” Etten- “Warren came to us as a senior, also not wanting to miss out on one last chance at football. His contribution was showing others that it’s never too late to be part of something bigger than yourself. His attitude and effort made him stand out;” Shoaff- Ben was one of those kids that always brought a bright attitude with him to practice. He was a solid contributor for us this year and played a great deal on both sides of the ball plus special teams. As the season progressed, he was the depth we needed on the defensive and offensive lines that enabled us to keep fresh players in the game giving us an advantage.”
While the program loses much of their top performers from both sides of the ball, the goals will remain the same in Wyoming heading into 2023.
“One line is going to be rock solid and veteran next year,” Miller said. “Seth Bixler and Sawyer House will return giving us tremendous speed on both sides of the ball. After that we have people that will be fighting for spots. We will have some pretty impressive sophomores next year that, depending on their development, should be ready to step in and finish out this team.”