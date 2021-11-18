WYOMING
It’s taken years of painstakingly hard work to instill and sustain, so when it comes to Midland football, the standard is set extremely high.
It’s playoffs or bust.
During a 2021 campaign that was filled with so many unique challenges, the Eagles came up short of that yearly post-season goal, but I don’t think there are too many amongst the fans in Wyoming calling the season a complete bust.
“It was a struggle this season from the very start,” said Midland football coach Lennie Miller, a key figure with former coach Casey Hack in the Eagles resurgence as one of the class 8-player football powers over much of the last decade.
“There was rarely any consistency in our line-up and that made things tough for everyone, coaches and players. We just never knew from week-to-week what kind of hand we were going to be dealt and just had to roll with things as they came along. That’s a tough way to win in one of, if not the, toughest 8-player district in the state of Iowa.”
Midland, so used to competing for district championships and high playoff seeds, struggled by their lofty standards posting a 3-6 overall record this past fall, including a 3-4 mark in district 5 play that included state-ranked powerhouse programs like Easton Valley, Lansing Kee and Edgewood-Colesburg.
“Even with the roster in what seemed like a constant flux all year long, we were still probably just one win away from making the playoffs, which says a lot about the talent we have on this team, and the depth,” Miller said. “Losing to Springville in week-six was probably the breaking point for us. Win that game and we’re most-likely in the post-season, which says a lot when you consider the quality of teams we had to play in our district. From top-to-bottom I think it was the best in the 8-player class and we’re proud to be a part of that district.”
Midland dropped their first two games against Lone Tree (22-8) and English Valleys (42-20) before winning three of their next five (over Calamus-Wheatland 48-6; Central City 52-30 and Central Elkader 62-12) with losses against Easton Valley (61-8) and Springville (43-8) mixed in.
The Eagles closed the campaign with losses against Lansing Kee (48-20) and Edgewood-Colesburg (54-20).
“No doubt the tough part of our schedule was at the end with Kee and Ed-Co,” Miller said. “But playing Easton Valley week-four was obviously tough, too. Nothing came easy in this district.”
Through all the ups and downs, the Eagles still tried their best to find their identity on both sides of the football.
“We’re known as a program who like to run the football and play a physical style on the offensive side as well as play tough hard-nosed defense as well. We tried our best to stay with those long-standing traditions, but injuries and other things made that tough this season.”
The Eagles managed 1,475 rushing yards this past fall, led by 464 from Zain Sauer, who averaged an impressive 6.4 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns.
Caden Ballou, a first-year starting quarterback, completed 56-of-110 passes for 786 yards and nine touchdowns through the air as the team amassed 996 passing yards on the season overall.
“We lost our running back and our quarterback to injuries during the course of the season and just did our best to try and overcome those and win games,” Miller said. “Through it all I was very happy with the way our offensive line developed. That wound up being a strength for us when coming into the year we weren’t sure what we had there.”
Ballou, who hurt his ankle in the season-opener against Lone Tree, battled through the pain much of the season, which also led to some missed time.
Defensively, Brayden Grau, who also helped on the offensive side of the football as well this past fall, led the way with 54 tackles.
“We have such a strong tradition defensively, and tried the best we could to play to that style,” Miller said. “But much like the offense, it was a struggle.
“We’re all frustrated. Yes, we had some grumblings from around the community because we didn’t meet expectations this season, but for the most part the parents were great and very supportive. This was a very unique season.”
The Midland program moves forward without the services of seniors Cayden Miller, Garrett Eubanks, Kaleb Westphal, Jamisen Dodge, Alex Lehrman, Jon Thomsen and Reese Vacek.
Cayden Miller, a physically gifted athlete rushed for 289 yards this past season averaging 7.4 yards per carry while scoring four touchdowns offensively and had 22 tackles and four quarterback sacks defensively.
“Cayden’s season was cut a little short but when he was out there on the field, he was always giving his all,” Miller said. “He’s an absolutely dominant physical force, but everything he went through this year it would have been easy for him to quit and just move on to the next sport, but we stuck it out and we’re proud of him for that. The kid is a true talent.”
Eubanks had to wait on eligibility issues from the state, but once on the field made an instant impact.
“Garrett spent half the season waiting to see if he could even play,” Miller said. “It was extremely frustrating. He did everything right but for some reason it took the state weeks and weeks to finally let us know he could play. Midland was where he wanted to be, and it would have been nice to have had him for more than just a few games.”
Westphal tallied 44 tackles with a team-high seven going for losses.
“Kaleb played with all the emotion in the world and always left everything out on the field,” Miller said. “He’s a legacy kid too. I played with his dad and uncle.”
Dodge was the Eagles’ main threat in the passing game hauling in a team-best 20 balls for 467 yards and seven touchdowns.
“We didn’t throw the football a lot this year like we have in the past,” Miller said. “But when we called upon Jamisen, he always came through with a big reception. He also doesn’t get enough credit for what he did in our run game as well with blocking ability. The kid is tough and never backed down from anyone.”
Thomsen also battled injuries but was still able to contribute on both sides of the football.
“Jonny was hurt for about half of the year but when healthy he was one of the fastest kids we had,” Miller said. “Alex and Reese both came back out for football this year after not being out as juniors, and I was so thankful they did as their mere presence gave us some added size on the line.”
Midland does return a team loaded with experience heading into the 2022 campaign, including Ballou at quarterback, Grau on defense and the team’s top running back in Sauer.
“I think our future looks really good,” Miller said. “Zain, Caden, Brayden, Seth Bixler and Ben Shoaff, just to name a few, all coming back and we’ve got Ty Jensen and Keegan Rushford back and more seasoned. With a big eighth grade class coming up next fall, I like where we’re sitting as a program. We’ll get back to playing Midland football, and that means win.”