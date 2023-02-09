EDGEWOOD
Wrapping up the 2022-23 regular season on the road at Edgewood-Colesburg Friday, Feb. 3, Midland girls basketball coach Jason Soper and his team were able to finally take a deep breath after a grueling stretch of games the week before.
And against a good Vikings team, battled all the way to the bitter end.
“We had plenty of time to recover from our previous four-game week with this being our only game of the week,” said Soper, as his team was right in the hunt all night long before eventually succumbing to a 52-44 setback.
“We knew the Vikings are very similar to us. They have an extremely talented junior post in Audrie Helmrichs who is averaging a double-double, has great footwork and an ability to finish around the rim. They feature a combination of guards who can shoot it well from the perimeter too, so we knew a few keys for us would be pressure, deflections and taking and making open shots.”
It helped that Soper has some pretty amazing players of his own, two of whom went off against the Vikings scoring 36 of Midland’s 44 total points.
Anna Bartels (21 points) and Amaya Terrell (15) worked a sensational inside-outside game against Edgewood-Colesburg all night long, and the Viking defense struggled to slow them down as the Eagles rallied from a 10-8 first quarter deficit to take a 23-22 halftime lead, with Bartels hitting a big shot right before the halftime horn.
“The first quarter was a bit of a slugfest,” Soper said. “We managed 15 shots making four of them while collecting seven steals. In the second quarter Amaya knocked down a couple of long 3’s which really opened things up for our posts, and in particular, Anna Bartels who played an excellent game on both ends of the court. We connected on 6-of-13 second quarter shots highlighted by Anna making a buzzer-beating layup before the half that gave us some momentum going into the break.”
Midland (9-12, 5-7) looked to keep those positive vibe going coming out in the third quarter and keyed by baskets from Terrell and Bartels, the visitors managed to maintain their lead for a while before the Vikings went on a huge run taking a 40-35 advantage into the fourth.
“The third quarter was some more of that back-and-forth,” Soper said. “The Vikings took a five-point lead into the fourth and we struggled over the first three-minutes and Ed-Co stretched their lead out to 11-points (46-35) on the aid of some missed opportunities by us and some untimely turnovers.”
Bartels was spectacular for the Midland girls not only scoring 21 points, but doing so by hitting 10-of-20 shots from the field while adding four steals and three rebounds playing 31-minutes. Terrell drilled three 3-point shots in the contest while collecting six rebounds and swiping three steals. Emmaleigh Soper and Olivia Paulsen provided the other scoring for the Eagle chipping in with four points each.
“Overall, we played solid defensively and our press was fairly effective all night,” Soper said. “We forced 30 Viking turnovers on 19 steals. We shot well on 2-pointers going 17-for-35 (49-percent), but we needed to take better care of the ball ourselves. We committed 31 turnovers and only got to the foul line three times, converting just one.
“Ed-Co is a solid team and we got a good warm-up test for our district opener Thursday at Lone Tree.”