CLINTON
The start to the class 1A regional first-round playoff contest at Clinton Prince of Peace Thursday, Feb. 10, was everything Midland girls’ basketball coach Jason Soper hoped it would be.
The Eagles were locking down defensively against a tall and talented Irish team and hitting timely shots on offense as well.
It appeared Midland was going to give themselves every opportunity to keep their 2021-22 campaign alive with a big upset win.
Then, after Alivia Smith beat the second quarter buzzer with a clutch basket, handing Midland a 23-18 halftime advantage and seemingly all of the momentum heading into the locker room, everything changed in the second two quarters of play.
And it cost the Eagles their season.
“Overall, we did enough to win, but I just wish we could have executed better in the third quarter,” said Soper, as his team went into an offensive drought during the stretch and watched as the hosts went on a game-changing 17-2 run keying a tough and season-ending 50-36 Midland defeat.
“I am extremely proud of how much our team has grown this year. Being undersized all year shows grit and determination, and as I told the girls in the locker room after the game, our seniors really did a great job of building the foundation for future Lady Eagles and will have ownership in the success to follow in the coming years. This was a very special group this year and will always have a special place in my heart.”
The way the game started it appeared Soper wouldn’t have to worry about saying goodbye to seniors Allison Paulsen, Elizabeth Soper and Bailie Uppena, as Midland raced to a 7-3 lead with Paulsen, Uppena and Hannah Fishwild all scoring in the game’s opening eight-minute stretch before the Irish closed the frame going on a 6-0 run to lead 9-7 at the horn.
But the Eagles were just getting started.
After Clinton Prince of Peace extended their advantage to 14-9 early in the second quarter, Midland began to find the range from all over the floor, starting when Anna Bartels connected on an old fashioned 3-point play before a Paulsen 3-point gave the Eagles a 15-14 lead at the 3:32 mark.
After the hosts responded with two free throws to take the lead back, Elizabeth Soper connected from beyond the arc to put the visitors back out in front.
Once again, the Irish answered, knotting the score at 18-18, but Paulsen delivered a huge trey with 45-seconds left in the half and when Smith beat the buzzer, the Eagle girls headed into the locker room with a standing ovation from their fans with the five-point advantage.
“The first half was absolutely text book basketball,” Soper said. “Defensively we did a great job of limiting their looks inside and I was really proud of how hard our posts worked and the way we closed out on their shooters. Allison had a great first half connecting on three long 3-pointers. It was one of our best halves of the year overall.”
Unfortunately, coming out of the break, the momentum swung right back to the home team. And they didn’t give it up.
“The Irish came out in a man-to-man defense and took away our perimeter game,” Soper said. “At that point we really needed to spread them out and be aggressive getting to the rim and attacking them. I thought we did a great job efforting to do so but we really struggled finishing our shots. And then when Anna got into foul trouble, that really limited us from getting to the rim.”
The 17-2 third quarter run by the Irish had the Eagles in a 35-25 hole, but Midland sharp-shooter Amaya Terrell did the best she could to get her team back into the game.
“Amaya did a good job of carrying us knocking down three 3’s which was great to see because she had been struggling a bit since her big CVC game,” Soper said. “Unfortunately, the deficit was just too much to overcome. And Prince of Peace did a great job of making free throws down the stretch.”
Terrell opened the final frame connecting from beyond the arc to cut the Irish lead to seven points (35-28), giving the visitors some hope at the 7:09 mark, but it would be as close as the Eagles would get the rest of the way.
“Take out that third quarter when we got rattled and the girls did a great job all game,” Soper said. “We were minus-10 on the glass with them, but did a great job holding Prince of Peace’s Lilly Isenhour to just seven points.
“We did a great job taking the care of the ball too, committing only 10 turnovers and overall made seven 3’s on 29 attempts.”
Paulsen led all Midland scorers with 11 points, all coming in the first half while Terrell finished with nine, all coming in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles close the 2021-22 campaign with an 8-14 overall record.