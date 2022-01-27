LISBON
Consistently holding a lead almost all night long against visiting Bellevue-Marquette Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Midland girls’ basketball team just couldn’t quite seem to shake the pesky Mohawks and get a good working margin.
Then Eagle senior Allison Paulsen rose to the occasion, and Midland fans had nothing more to fear.
“Defensively in the third quarter Bellevue-Marquette really packed it in on us and we did a great job of swinging the ball, and Allison Paulsen came up huge knocking down two big 3’s,” said Eagle girls basketball coach Jason Soper, as the team pulled away from what was a close game through three quarters of play, and claimed a big 46-35 Tri-Rivers Conference victory.
“This was really the turning point in our offensive fortunes. They had to come out of their zone and guard us now, and then our posts were able to get free for some opportunities.”
It was Paulsen who got the hosts going however, connecting for a pair of enormous third quarter treys before adding another in the final frame that extended the Midland (7-9, 5-3) advantage to 29-21 with 7:18 to play in the game.
They would continue to build on it from there.
Anna Bartels added a basket that pushed the Eagle lead to double-digits (31-21) for the first time in the game before Amaya Terrell connected from beyond the arc herself, handing the hosts a 34-23 lead with 5:21 to play.
“Allison really shot the ball well particularly from behind the arc where she was 4-of-6,” Soper said. “As a team we were 8-of-20 from distance, which was a huge lift.”
After Bailie Uppena scored back-to-back field goals, the second coming on a sensational pass from Paulsen with 2:45 remaining, Midland had their double-digit back (40-27) and would keep it for all but seven seconds the rest of the way.
“Our girls did a great job of setting traps and forcing long Marquette passes which Amaya, who plays back on our press, benefited from snaring seven steals in the game,” Soper said. “We made enough plays on both sides of the ball to secure the hard-fought victory.”
The game actually got off to a very slow start with both teams struggling to score as the hosts trailed 7-6 through one quarter of play before 3-pointers from Paulsen and Alivia Smith had the hosts holding a 16-14 advantage at the half.
“The first quarter was a grind and the pace was very slow,” Soper said. “We excel when we can push the ball and Marquette did a great job of dictating tempo.”
Paulsen finished with a team-high 14 points while adding six rebounds and five assists to her solid all-around performance. Elizabeth Soper, who added a pair of 3-point baskets of her own, chipped in with 10 points while Anna Bartels added 12 off the Midland bench, eight coming in the pivotal fourth quarter.
“Overall, as a team we had 12 steals and forced 22 Marquette turnovers,” Soper said. “We were outrebounded in the game (38-25), but offset that by only having nine turnovers ourself. Very pleased with the defensive effort and pleased with our resilience playing while being outshot from the free throw line 18-1.
“We swept Marquette for the first time since 2014 and for only the second time in school history.”
Just a day earlier the Eagles started their winning streak on the road at Lisbon Monday, Jan. 17, using a hot start and hotter finish to roll to an impressive 46-23 rout over the host Lions.
“Lisbon is a scrappy and guard-oriented team playing much better basketball, especially of late winners of four of their last five,” Soper said. “We would need to have to play fast and take advantage of our opportunities.”
And Midland did exactly that all night long, as a team that started slow, with a Paulsen basket two-minutes in breaking a scoreless tie, would stay that way for another two-minutes before Paulsen and Terrell added treys to hand the visitors an 8-3 lead at the first horn.
The run would only continue from there for the Eagle girls.
Bartels caught fire in the second stanza scoring eight points while Elizabeth Soper and Paulsen added 3-point baskets and the visitors had stretched their lead to 22-14 at the half.
“In the third quarter we came out with a half-court trap and it proved to give Lisbon some fits,” Soper said. “Throwing a different look at them was something we have been emphasizing in our game plans wanting to make teams make adjustments.”
It worked. Midland led 32-21 entering the final frame as Bartels continued her outstanding work around the basket scoring nine second half points while Terrell and Elizabeth Soper and added treys as the Eagles extended their advantage to 20 points (43-23) with three minutes remaining.
“I was super proud of the way we performed in the second half,” Soper said. “In all aspects of the game.”
Bartels finished with a game-high 17 points while also pulling down six rebounds with Paulsen adding 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Hannah Fishwild dominated the glass all game long for the visitors coming through with a team-best eight boards. Elizabeth Soper chipped in with nine points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals running an outstanding floor game for the Eagle girls.