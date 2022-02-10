CEDAR RAPIDS
It didn’t take fans, or even host Cedar Valley Christian very long to realize it was going to be an amazing night for Midland’s Amaya Terrell Monday, Jan. 31.
In fact, it would become a record-breaking night.
With fans barely even nestled into their seats, Terrell was already drilling 3-point baskets from all over the court helping the Eagles to a huge 22-2 first quarter run on their way to a lopsided 61-21 rout over the Huskies.
“The storyline for this game was Amaya,” said Midland girls’ basketball coach Jason Soper, as Terrell finished with an Eagle program record eight 3-point baskets in the game, six coming in the first two quarters of play (three in the first quarter and three in the second).
“She was in the zone and just dialed in all evening. Her teammates did a great job of recognizing that and got her the ball in great rhythm. In the first quarter Amaya was 3-for-3 from distance as the team shot the ball well all night. The great thing to see was how everyone moved the ball efficiently and found the open shooters.”
With Terrell connecting three more times from beyond the arc in the second stanza (while also adding a 2-point basket), Midland (8-13, 6-6) took a commanding 46-6 advantage into the halftime break.
“The hot shooting continued in the second quarter as Amaya hit her fourth consecutive 3 to start the quarter,” Soper said. “She was in such a zone she made it look almost effortless. Another thing that was great to see from her was that Amaya wasn’t forcing anything. There were times when she could have shot, but chose to make the extra pass to a teammate. Amaya ended up 6-of-8 from 3 in the first half.”
The Eagles led 57-15 through three frames with Terrell drilling another trey before setting a new program record with her lone 3-point basket of the fourth quarter, her eighth of the night that topped the record that had been held by legendary Eagle sharp-shooter Lori Nowachek during the 1998-99 campaign.
“As a team we were 12-of-35 from 3 and had 19 assists,” Soper said. “With our substantial lead going into the fourth quarter, I told the starters they would most likely play only a few minutes before we started rotating our additional players in. Knowing that Amaya was having a special night I was going to give her an opportunity to see if she could continue her hot-shooting night. It was kinda like a pitcher taking a no-hitter into the ninth-inning. No one mentioned she was close to the school record but we were all thinking of it. With a minute to go in the third quarter she tied the record then shortly thereafter in the fourth, after she received a pass from Emmaleigh Soper, Amaya calmy drained her eighth 3-pointer surpassing the mark set in 1998.”
Terrell finished with a game-high 26 points going 8-of-12 from distance and 9-of-15 overall. Anna Bartels added eight points off the bench. Allison Paulsen chipped in with six points and six rebounds.
The Eagle girls were back on the floor the very next night, this time at home in Wyoming taking on Easton Valley, and in a roller-coaster contest that went back and forth all night long Tuesday, Feb. 1, Midland ended up on the short end of a 41-36 score.
“I was really proud of the way we battled, but we just fell a play or two short of achieving our goal of sending our seniors out with a win,” said Soper, as his team led 30-22 early in the final frame only to see the River Hawks close on a game-winning 19-6 spurt.
“We missed a few opportunities late and Easton Valley drained a corner 3 and did a great job of making their free throws to steal the victory.”
It was actually Easton Valley who jumped to the early lead taking a 12-8 advantage through one frame and held onto it at the half as well (20-19).
Coming out of the break it was Midland who rallied as Terrell and Gracie Franzen drilled 3-point baskets keying a 9-2 run that had the hosts leading 28-22 with just eight minutes remaining to be played.
Paulsen paced the hosts scoring 12 points while adding nine rebounds and three steals while Bartels came through with 11 points, four rebounds and four steals.
The busy week came to a close back out on the road, this time at Clinton Prince of Peace Friday, Feb. 4, where the Eagles were handed a 56-39 defeat at the hands of the Irish.
“Prior to this game we learned our post-season draw was going to be the Irish, so entering the game we chose to look at it as an opportunity to explore options in preparation for our Feb. 10, contest,” Soper said. “We knew Prince of Peace is big with two especially talented post players in Lilly Isenhour and Sara Moeller. Both are physical and good at drawing fouls and finishing, so doubling in the post would be important.”
The start of the game saw Midland struggle to score as Prince of Peace raced to a 17-7 lead and though the Eagles produced several spurts over the game’s next three quarters, they were always answered by the hosts who closed out the 17-point victory.
“I can’t help but wonder that if the start of the game had been a little better for us, how the mindsets may have been different throughout the game,” Soper said. “But nonetheless, we battled hard and gave everything we had.”
Midland trailed 26-15 at the half and 40-25 through three frames as Elizabeth Soper paced the visitors scoring 13 points while Paulsen added 11 more.