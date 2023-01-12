ARLINGTON
Taking on a winless Starmont team on their own home floor Friday, Jan. 6, Midland girls basketball coach Jason Soper knew his team couldn’t afford to lose their focus against the Stars, and that a solid start would be important to his team leaving Arlington with a win.
In the end, Soper would have nothing to worry about, as his girls followed the game plan perfectly rolling to a 53-38 triumph.
“Starmont has yet to pick up a victory this season, but we knew eventually that would change,” Soper said. “We knew coming into this game that a few keys to victory would be applying pressure defensively and getting plenty of deflections.
“Offensively, we needed to really look to move the ball with a purpose and look to play sound from inside-out. Lastly, just being focused and poised to effectively execute the game plan on both sides of the floor.”
Soper would immediately see the fruits of his labor as Midland (4-7, 2-5) connected on six of their first 16 shots from the field, two of which were 3-point baskets from Amaya Terrell and Alivia Smith, as the visitors jumped to a big 15-8 first quarter advantage.
It would only continue to grow as the game wore on.
Smith drilled another trey in the second stanza while teammates Anna Bartels, Emmaleigh Soper and Gabbie Franzen all added to the scoring barrage as the Eagles just a 17-10 spurt to take a 32-18 halftime lead.
“The second quarter was almost a repeat performance of the first,” Soper said. “We really looked inside first and that was great to see. Anna was a force all night long and really did a great job of finishing around the rim. Gabbie Franzen got some extended playing time and took advantage knocking down her first 3-pointers of her varsity career.
“Overall, I was satisfied with our first half performance knowing we still left some out there, but we still had a nice advantage at the break.”
Bartels was sensational scoring 11 of her game-high 18 points in the opening two quarters as it appeared the Eagles were going to blow the Stars right off their own home floor.
It wouldn’t happen quite so quickly however.
“It seems like there is always a quarter where we struggle, and against Starmont it was the third,” said Soper, as his team tallied just seven points in the frame, four coming from Smith as the visitors were still able to hold a comfortable lead (39-26) heading into the final frame.
“I really felt we lost our focus and edge and perhaps were a bit content with the lead. Starmont did a good job giving us their best shot and really battled all night.”
Midland regained that focus in the fourth quarter however, as a quick 7-0 run to start the stretch was all the Eagles needed to close out the triumph.
“I was pleased with the poise our players showed,” said Soper as his team closed the contest scoring 14 points in the final eight-minute stretch.
“We settled down in the fourth quarter and were able to secure the victory.”
Bartels, added to her 18 points, came through with seven rebounds and four steals while Emmaleigh Soper added 11 points and six boards. Smith made it three Midland girls in double-figure scoring coming through with a career-high 10 points as well as four rebounds and four assists.
The Eagles christened the 2023 portion of their schedule Tuesday, Jan. 3, dropping a hard-fought 40-35 final against visiting Lisbon in a contest that appeared to be well out of reach early on.
“Our girls did a great job clawing and scratching to get back into the game and I was really proud of the poise and heart they showed,” said Soper, as his team fell into a 15-4 first half hole.
“I really felt had we got the game tied or even took the lead momentum would have been on our side to close the game out.”
Bartels tallied the lone two points for the hosts in the game’s opening quarter as the Eagles trailed 8-2 eight-minutes in, and she did it again in the second stanza as well tallying the lone field goal in the frame as Midland tallied just four first half points.
The hosts came out firing in the third quarter however, as Smith and Gracie Franzen connected from beyond the 3-point arc while Bartels continued her magic around the basket scoring 10 points in the stretch that saw Midland explode with an 18-point quarter.
Lisbon, however, also found their offensive rhythm in the quarter as well scoring 13 points and taking a 28-22 lead into the fourth.
The Eagles would continue to fight over the game’s intense final eight-minute stretch, keyed by a pair of huge 3-point baskets from A.J. Soper and pulled to within two points of the Lions (32-30). Midland had several chance to tie or take the lead before Lisbon sank the clutch free throws they needed in the waning moments to win.
Bartels finished with a team-high 14 points while also pulling down 11 rebounds (10 of which were offensive) while Emmaleigh (7 points) and A.J. (6) combined to score 13 points off the Eagle bench.