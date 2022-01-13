WYOMING
It’s rare when a team plays four games with one calendar week.
It’s even rarer still when those four games are all at home. That’s what the Midland girls’ basketball team got last week, opening the four-game homestand with a 56-41 victory hosting Lone Tree Monday, Jan.3.
“After the holiday break and some time to reflect on things we did well and things we wanted to improve upon, it became clear to me that we needed to make some adjustments to create more scoring opportunities,” said Eagle girls basketball coach Jason Soper. “We would get that on full display this week with four games in a five-day stretch. Against Lone Tree we wanted to establish ball pressure, and lots of it. We started the first quarter a little sluggish offensively and found ourselves down early but stayed disciplined to following the game plan.”
Midland (5-8, 3-2) trailed 12-5 mid-way through the opening frame before closing with a 5-0 run to pull to within two points (12-10) at the first horn.
From there, things would get progressively better for the home team.
“We applied full-court pressure and trapped as often as allowed,” said Soper, as his team went on an 11-6 second quarter spurt to take a 21-18 halftime advantage they would not lose the rest of the way.
“Anna Bartels did a great job of being aggressive and slicing her way to the rim early and often. I really thought her teammates did a great job of getting her the ball in plus opportunities. We kept them honest by taking and making enough outside shots to keep the inside game rolling, and Amaya Terrell was clutch knocking down two first half 3-pointers with Gracie Franzen adding a third.”
The Eagles continued to gradually increase their advantage in the second half as well with Bartels scoring 14 of her game and career-high 22 points in the final two frames.
Midland led 35-29 at the third quarter horn then pushed their lead to double-digits as Bailie Uppena, Allison Paulsen, Franzen and Terrell all sealed the victory with clutch fourth quarter scoring.
“We won the rebound and turnover battles with Lone Tree,” Soper said. “That translated into 62 shot attempts along with 25 free throw attempts. I am excited to see us take that next step forward to reaching our full potential, which is still to be determined.”
Bartels was outstanding not only leading the team with her career scoring night, but also pulled down 14 rebounds to go with five steals. Terrell added three 3-pointers and scored nine points while Paulsen helped out on the glass with 10 rebounds.
Midland hosted Cedar Valley Christian in a Tri-Rivers Conference contest Tuesday, Jan. 4, and fueled by a hot start rolled to a 59-15 rout over the visiting Huskies.
“We really put an emphasis on being disciplined on our press rotations as well as running offensive sets,” said Soper, as his team wasted no time in taking control of the contest going on a 17-2 first quarter spurt.
“We were able to have a season-high in shots (83) as well as steals (20). Overall, I was very pleased with the business-like approach our players took. We were able to get extended minutes for everyone on the roster and it was great to see them come through in one form or another.”
The Eagles led 37-4 at the half and 49-10 through three frames as Elizabeth Soper had a career night pouring in 20 points. Bartels added 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
“Elizabeth came out on fire scoring the first nine points of the game for us,” Soper said. “Emmaleigh Soper came through with six points and five rebounds in her first real varsity extended playing time. Allison continues to do what she does best distributing the basketball leading us with four assists.”
The Midland girls looked to stretch their winning streak to three games hosting Central Elkader in a non-conference contest Thursday, Jan. 6, but instead a late rally fell just short in a tough 41-34 defeat.
“Our third game in four days, we were eager to see how we matched up with a well-coached and quality opponent in the Warriors,” Soper said. “They are a talented team full of shot-makers and they have good ball-movement and are very sound defensively. So, we knew we would have to take care of the ball and shoot well from the floor as well.”
For a while, the Eagle did exactly that trailing just 11-7 after one quarter of play before a 12-4 second quarter run by Central Elkader had the hosts in a 23-11 halftime hole.
While Midland wasn’t quite able to dig themselves all the way back out, they sure had fun trying trimming the Warrior lead to as little as three points when Terrell drilled a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter getting Eagle fans on their feet trailing just 32-29.
It would be as close as they’d get however, as Central Elkader answered the Midland run with a 7-0 spurt of their own to once again take control.
Bartels was sensational off the bench scoring 18 points while adding seven rebounds with Terrell chipping in with 12 points, including three treys. Paulsen was big on the glass pulling down 11 rebounds.
The marathon week ended with visiting Clinton Prince of Peace Friday, Jan. 7, where the Irish rallied late to force overtime then took control in the extra session claiming a wild 65-60 decision over the Eagles.
“Overall, I am really proud of the effort our team showed, playing a fourth game in five days,” Soper said. “That really takes a toll on a team over time. We really took another step forward in developing as a team and put ourselves on the doorstep in our last two games to potentially claim victory.”
Bartels gave the hosts a 56-54 lead scoring a basket with just under a minute to play before Prince of Peace answered with the final points of regulation hitting a baseline jumper with five-seconds to play and forcing overtime.
Midland scored the first points of the extra session, but when Bartels fouled out a little later, the Irish took control going on a 9-3 game-ending run.
“When Anna fouled out, that was a big blow to us, on both ends of the floor,” Soper said. “We run a little short at the post stop and the Irish did a good job of taking advantage.”
Terrell led the hosts scoring 16 points, including connecting four times from beyond the 3-point arc. Bartels added 15 points and a team-best 10 rebounds while Elizabeth Soper came through with 14 points.
“Offensively, this was a fun game to be a part of,” Soper said. “We managed 74 field goal attempts and really spread the wealth. Defensively, we need to bear down a bit more and foul shooting has to improve. We are on the cusp of getting over the hump and when we do, everything will fall into place.”