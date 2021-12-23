TIPTON
Wanting to head into the Christmas break with as much momentum possible, Midland girls’ basketball coach Jason Soper knew his team’s contest at Tipton Thursday, Dec. 16, could go a long way in accomplishing a lot of the Eagles’ objectives this season.
Soper got even more than he could have asked for out of his team.
“We knew this was a make-or-break week for us in terms of our season goals,” Soper said. “Finishing in the top half of the east side of our conference is very much in play. My desire as a coach to improve game-to-game continued with our Tipton contest, too, a team we have played as a non-conference opponent annually and haven’t beaten in nearly seven years.”
That run of futility ended as the Eagles, keyed by a sensational shooting display from Amaya Terrell, claimed a 47-36 victory over the host Tigers.
“The last few games Amaya has been pressing a bit and just feeling frustrated about her offensive performances,” Soper said. “We have been talking about staying positive and remembering how talented of a shooter she is and knowing she will have special nights ahead of her, one of which was tonight.”
Terrell was simply unstoppable drilling four of her six total 3-point baskets in the game in the fourth quarter allowing Midland (3-5, 2-0) to pull away from what was a one-point advantage entering the frame and taking the 11-point final.
“Amaya was unconscious with her shot,” said Soper, as Terrell finished with six 3-point baskets in the game, all coming in the second half and tallied a game-high 20 points.
“With that being said, this was truly a team win. We won the rebounding battle, turnover battle and had a season-high 15 steals. Another ingredient for success was having multiple double-figure scorers.”
The game was tight entering the fourth as the Eagles led just 30-29 before the sizzling shooting performance from Terrell allowed the visitors to go on the game-ending 17-7 run.
The game started however, extremely tight as the two teams battled to a 10-10 first quarter tie before clutch second quarter shooting from Allison Paulsen had Midland ahead 18-17 at the half.
The third quarter, even with Terrell drilling a pair of treys and Elizabeth Soper adding some clutch hoops, was tight before the late Midland heroics.
“Early in the fourth we actually fell behind by one and did a great job of showing poise and sticking with the game plan,” Soper said. “Overall, I am extremely proud of the girls and their team togetherness.”
Terrell was 7-of-16 from the field overall and 6-of-12 from beyond the arc in her 20-point performance while Elizabeth Soper added 11 points and a team-high six steals. Anna Bartels came off the bench to score eight points and ripped down six rebounds while Paulsen keyed the Midland rebounding effort coming through with 13 of them while also scoring seven points.
Midland’s defense held the Tigers to just 25-percent shooting in the game and 14-percent (3-of-22) from 3-point land.
The winning ways continued for the Eagles the very next night in Bellevue, as Midland rallied for a 47-40 victory over the host Mohawks Friday, Dec. 17.
“Playing Marquette is always a tall task because they always play well on their home court,” Soper said. “Their gym is a place we haven’t tasted victory for seven years as well. They are a very well-coached team. Coach (Jim) Kettmann is a coaching legend and has all my respect as a coach and an individual.”
By the end of the night however, Kettmann may have been praising the Eagles who after starting the game in a 9-4 first quarter hole, went on a 14-7 second quarter run to take an 18-16 lead at the break.
The hosts rallied in the third quarter however and led 22-20 before Midland went on a game-changing spurt.
“The third quarter was another great one for us offensively,” said Soper, as his team used a 17-6 run in the final five minutes to take a 37-30 lead at the horn.
“We put up 19 points and really began to create some separation between us and them. In the fourth we hit some more big shots. Amaya drilled two more long 3’s in the quarter giving her three total for the game.”
The Eagles stretched their lead to double-digits (42-32) in the final frame and never allowed the hosts even a glimpse at a last-gasp comeback.
Elizabeth Soper paced the visitors scoring a career-high 14 points connecting on 5-of-7 shots from the field (2-of-4 from 3-point land) and added four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Terrell finished with 11 points while Bartels was huge off the bench tallying 10 points and two steals.
“Another star for the game was Hannah Fishwild,” Soper said. “She was 3-for-3 from the field scoring six points including a buzzer-beating jumper at the end of the first quarter. She also gathered three rebounds and I told her in the locker room how memorable a night this was for her on her golden birthday.”
Midland committed a mere 11 turnovers and also won the rebounding battle with the Mohawks (33-29).
“Winning at Marquette is rare and something we will remember for a long time,” Soper said. “Super proud of our team and their effort to get better night in and night out. We haven’t come close to reaching our offensive potential yet, when we couple that with taking care of the ball and continue to out-rebound teams, I can only imagine how awesome that will be.”