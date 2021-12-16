ALBURNETT
Coming in with a plan on how to slow down host Alburnett’s offense and give his team their best chance to win Tuesday. Dec. 7, Midland girls’ basketball coach Jason Soper saw that scheme run to near perfection.
The only thing missing? The triumph.
“We knew coming in the Pirates were a long team up front and looked to score primarily on the inside,” said Soper, as his team’s outstanding post defense kept the Eagle girls in the game all night long only to come up on the short end of a tight 26-25 final.
“We decided to take the approach that they were going to have to beat us from the outside. I thought our post defense was tremendous and when we switched to a 2-3 zone early in the second quarter our ability to rebound would be paramount.”
Midland (1-5, 1-0) and Alburnett battled through six minutes of scoreless basketball before the Pirates put the first points on the board and led 2-0. The Eagles quickly answered when Alivia Smith drilled a 3-pointer and the visitors not only had what they wanted, being able to stay within striking range of the hosts, but a 3-2 advantage.
“The first quarter was a real defensive struggle for both teams,” Soper said. “We did a good job of moving the ball and got some really good looks, we just struggled to finish shots.
“The second quarter we started to get into our offensive flow much better and were able to get out and push the ball which led to a handful of fast-break opportunities.”
The second stanza saw both teams begin to heat up a bit from the field, as the Eagles and Pirates went into the halftime break tied at 12-12.
Coming out of the half Midland went on a 9-5 run and led 21-17 with eight minutes remaining to be played, but an 8-4 run by the hosts in that final frame proved to be the difference in the bitter one-point loss.
“The second half continued to be a struggle offensively, “Soper said. “The key for us is to get 50-plus shots up and win the boards. We ended up with 48 shot attempts and tied them on the glass with 41 rebounds. We also did a nice job taking care of the ball committing only 13 turnovers.”
While the Eagles hit just 19-percent of their shots overall in the game (9-of-48), their defense limited Alburnett to a mere 17-percent shooting (9-of-52) as Allison Paulsen led the way scoring five points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
Anna Bartels came off the bench to score six points and added nine boards for the Midland team.
“On paper it wasn’t a pretty game statistically,” Soper said. “But watching it in person, you know our team left it all on the floor and played with great energy.”
The Eagles returned home to face another one of the top teams in all of class 1A in fourth-ranked Springville, and after a sensational start raced to a shocking 5-0 lead and played right with the talented Orioles through the entire first eight-minutes of play.
“Playing our third highly-ranked team in the last five games, we knew the Orioles were very talented and well coached,” said Soper, as Springville used that amazing talent to eventually pull away for a 74-35 victory.
“In order for us to pull off an upset, many things needed to fall our way. First and foremost was we needed the right mindset and be willing to appreciate the opportunity of playing such a talented team. We knew they have an all-state do-everything player in Lauren Wilson with a great supporting cast of Morgan Nachazel and company. As a team we decided we would see if we could do everything in our power to not let Wilson or Nachazel beat us and force the rest of the team to step up and make shots.”
Early on Soper’s plan was working to near perfection, as Midland jumped to that quick lead four-minutes into the contest as Amaya Terrell, Allison Paulsen and Hannah Fishwild all hit first quarter shots as the hosts trailed just 16-9 at the horn.
“I thought our energy was great and our execution of the game plan was spot on,” Soper said. “We did a nice job of handling their press, too, something that has been getting better over the last few games.”
The second quarter saw the Orioles begin to take control going on a 21-11 run to lead 37-20 at the half.
The spurt continued coming out of the break as well as Springville, with Wilson, Nachazel and Savannah Nealman leading the charge, led 68-26 entering the final frame.
“In the third quarter I felt two things occurred at this point,” Soper said. “One, they were looking to make a statement and put us away which is a mentality championship teams possess. Two, we were somewhat content with our performance to that point. And honestly, the quarter played out just like that.”
Fishwild led all Eagles scoring seven points while adding six rebounds while Smith came off the bench to score five. Elizabeth Soper came through with five points and five rebounds.