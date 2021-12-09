TROY MILLS
Playing two of the most talented programs in all of class 1A in a four-day span, the Midland girls basketball team knew they’d have their hands full opening the stretch with fifth-ranked North Linn in Troy Mills Tuesday, Nov. 30.
They did, but that still didn’t stop the Eagles from turning some heads in the early going against the talented Lynx.
“We knew the keys coming in would be handling their press falling back into a 1-3-1,” said Midland girls basketball coach Jason Soper, as his team succumbed to a 73-21 defeat, but did show glimpses of being able to play with the hosts.
“We had to be aggressive and move the basketball with a purpose, and in the first quarter we had a little of back-and-forth with North Linn. We broke their press and did a good job of getting to the rim and attacking. I was really pleased with our post play too, and how well they rebounded the ball. Trailing 20-9 after one quarter we were able to trade blows with the Lynx.”
In the second stanza however, it was North Linn delivering all the blows going on a game-changing 25-0 run to lead 45-9 at the halftime break.
“The second quarter was a different story,” Soper said. “I felt we got a bit rattled and began to buckle under their relentless pressure.
“Staying composed is huge, and this was a great opportunity for us to grow as a team. We committed too many turnovers and that led to easy baskets for them. As a result, we found ourselves in a big hole feeling a bit deflated.”
Midland (1-3, 1-0) scored seven third quarter points and trailed the Lynx 67-16 heading into the final frame.
“We played competitive ball through the rest of the game, but the damage was done,” Soper said. “Obviously disappointed with the defeat knowing defensively we need to get better and taking care of the ball is a must.
“We did do a nice job of rebounding, out-rebounding the Lynx 35-34.”
North Linn’s pressure defense limited the Eagles to 16-percent shooting overall as Anna Bartels paced the visitors scoring seven points to go with eight rebounds. Allison Paulsen led the resurgent Midland board attack coming through with eight in the game while Amaya Terrell added to the offense scoring six points.
The state-ranked tests continued Friday, Dec. 3, as Midland entertained 1A 11th-ranked East Buchanan, and were handed a 70-29 defeat.
“Similar to North Linn, East Buchanan plays an up-tempo full-court pressure defense,” Soper said. “They are a veteran team that moves the ball with a purpose, and the first half was a tough one for us.”
The Buccaneers jumped to a 22-6 first quarter lead then extended it to 42-15 at the half as East Buchanan shooters were drilling jumpers from all over the court.
“The Bucs came out on fire and never let up,” Soper said. “When we able to break their press, we struggled finishing shots. We did a much better job in the second half defensively holding East Buchanan to 28 points. The big thing for us to remember that this season is a marathon, not a sprint, and by that I mean we need to grow from one game to the next and work on being the best version of us that we can.”
Bartels came off the bench to lead Midland scorers with seven points going 2-for-2 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free throw line while Terrell and Paulsen added five points each.
The Eagles wrapped their busy week with another tough road test, this one against a solid Central City team Saturday, Dec. 4, who handed Midland a 52-28 defeat.
“We did a much better job taking care of the ball and putting ourselves in position to make plays,” Soper said. “We just had a poor shooting night. I feel as their coach, that right now our confidence has taken a hit and we just need to keep pressing on.”
Trailing just 7-4 late in the first quarter, the Wildcats went on a 4-0 run to end the frame leading 11-4 before Midland played right with the hosts through the entire second stanza traili8ng just 21-13 at the half.
Coming out of the break the Eagles once again would not allow the hosts to run away and hide trailing just 30-22 entering the final frame, but the final eight-minute stretch would not go well for the visitors.
“We entered the fourth with just an eight-point deficit, but Central City did a good job of knocking down a handful of 3’s to put the game out of reach,” said Soper, as the Wildcats closed the game on a 22-6 spurt.
“We ended up with 17 turnovers, same as them, but they made five more 3’s and seven more free throws.”
Elizabeth Soper led the way for a balanced Midland offense scoring six points while Bartels and Paulsen added five more each.
“First game this year I felt we really let one get away,” Soper said. “I know looking at the score it wouldn’t appear that way.”