WYOMING
As head coach of a program that has struggled to string wins together over the last few years, Midland girls’ basketball coach Jason Soper knows the importance of familiarity when it comes to success.
For a 2021-22 team that lost their top two scorers, rebounders and defenders in graduated all-everything seniors Ella Rupp and Ari Hacke, Soper knew it was key for his team to get comfortable with each other in the off-season, and that meant doing all they could to get on the court before the first practice this winter.
So far, Soper has been extremely encouraged with what he’s seen from his Eagle squad.
“I’m excited about our team chemistry and love for each other,” said Soper, who guided the Midland team through a 4-15 campaign last winter that included a 2-7 mark in Tri-Rivers Conference East division action.
“Being able to attend camps and summer workouts really brought a lot of continuity to our team allowing them to better understand their roles, building confidence and developing as a unit. Watching the growth continue as a coach will be exciting to see.”
Soper not only returns letter winners in seniors Allison Paulsen, Elizabeth Soper and Bailie Uppena and juniors Amaya Terrell, Hannah Fishwild, Gracie Franzen and Alivia Smith, but welcomes several newcomers to the roster in sophomores Anna Bartels, Jayde Martin and Emmaleigh Soper along with freshmen Olivia Paulsen, Taelynn Gravel and Alyssa Eckhardt.
Terrell returns as the team’s top scorer and perimeter shooting threat after a 2020-21 campaign that saw her average 6.8 points per game while shooting 28-percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
“Amaya has always been a good shooter, but this year she will be asked to take that next step forward in being our long-distance go-to threat,” Soper said. “Defensively, she has bought in to getting better and I’m looking to seeing her really step up her offensive numbers.”
Allison Paulsen scored 6.3 points her game last season and showed she could score, rebound and defend from pretty much any position on the court.
“I’m looking for Allison to continue to be a bulldog on the defensive end and with rebounding,” Soper said. “We’re planning on playing her more in the ‘3’ role and to get her out on the perimeter as she is a good outside shooter and can handle the ball well off the bounce.”
Uppena is another physical presence for the Midland team able to score around the rim offensively while limiting looks for opposing scorers.
“Bailie probably took the biggest stop forward offensively this off-season,” Soper said. “We’ll need her to look to score more and she is one of our true posts needing her to rebound and play good interior post defense.”
Soper’s daughter Elizabeth will take over some of the Eagles’ main ball-handling duties this season as well as adding another perimeter threat from beyond the arc.
“Elizabeth will be asked to play a lot of point guard running the team and getting us into our sets,” Soper said. “She has worked really hard on her perimeter shooting too, and has great leadership skills. Her staying healthy will be paramount in our team’s growth this year.”
Fishwild, Smith and Franzen will also see their roles increased dramatically this winter.
“Hannah will be our other true post who will be asked to be sound defensively, set solid screens and pick up some of the scoring slack,” Soper said. “She is arguably one of our smartest players and acts as a second set of eyes on the floor for us coaches.”
“Alivia will also have a much bigger role needing to run the point when we move Elizabeth to the ‘2’ or the ‘3’. She has really committed a lot of time this summer to improving her offensive skills and confidence. Gracie will play an important role as our ‘2’ or ‘3’. She can really light it up from outside and is going to be a valuable asset on the defensive end, too.”
Having shooters and post-presences on the court at all times give Soper plenty of options when it comes to scoring points this season.
“We’re going to look to emphasize good spacing and lots of movement on offense making an effort to play from inside out,” Soper said. “We have a very capable perimeter team, but have spent a lot of time developing a good foul shooting team so we would like to be aggressive and get to the line. I expect our offense not to look to a single individual to carry the offensive load. I would not be surprised at all to have a different top-scorer night in and night out.”
Defense has been a Midland staple going back generations, and Soper expects nothing to change on that end of the floor again this season.
“We will look to play multiple different defenses, but primarily a zone defense as we will be a little undersized,” Soper said. “But what we lack in height we will make up for in effort and good communication. Rebounding is obviously going to be huge for us too, as well as limiting opponent’s opportunities.”
Midland was sixth in the seven-team East division of the Tri-Rivers Conference last season, and Soper expects the race to be every bit as challenging this winter as well.
“The usual suspects will be the teams to beat on the West side,” he said. “Springville, North Linn and Central City will lead the league. On our side things are much more open with player numbers perhaps being as issue. I think Calamus-Wheatland and Lisbon have the most experience coming back but I know that is wide open and we could definitely fight to be one of the top-3 in the league at season’s end.”
To make that jump, Soper is hoping for contributions from talented sophomore and junior classes.
“We’re going to need them to take probably the biggest step forward in contributing and playing valuable varsity minutes,” he said. “Our seniors have done a great job of showing leadership and stepping into the go-to role. Our junior class is equally as important for their contributions, especially on the offensive end.”