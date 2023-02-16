LONE TREE
It had been five long years since the Midland girls’ basketball program had tasted post-season success, and there weren’t too many people outside of Wyoming who felt that streak was in any jeopardy of being snapped Friday, Feb. 10, when the Eagles made a trip to Lone Tree for a class 1A regional first-round contest against the host Lions.
The Midland girls, who have put together a solid 2022-23 campaign, wanted nothing more than to prove the doubters wrong.
They gave themselves that chance, and then went out and posted one of the program’s biggest victories in a half decade with an absolutely memorable fourth quarter performance.
“For the first time since the 2017-18 season, we have a playoff basketball win,” said Eagle girls’ basketball coach Jason Soper, as his team trailed most of the night, but used a scintillating 22-7 game-ending run to close out a phenomenal 56-47 triumph that had the Midland team celebrating on the Lions’ own home floor.
“We took a 43-40 lead into the fourth quarter and never relinquished it. I really felt we just wore Lone Tree out and then we continued to build on that lead.”
Actually, the Eagles (10-12) trailed 40-34 with 2:16 remaining in the third quarter when all of a sudden everything started to click for the Midland team, and their high-pressure defense frustrated the hosts more and more on each and every possession.
“Coming into the contest we learned a few things about Lone Tree with our scouting,” said Soper, as his daughter Emmaleigh Soper sparked the third quarter spurt scoring seven straight clutch-filled points at the end of the frame to hand her team a 43-40 advantage with just one quarter to play.
“They are a perimeter oriented team lacking a true post with a talented freshman point guard in Finley Jacque. They shoot more 3’s than us and can be pressured into mistakes. So, pressing and attacking the rim would be important. We really wanted to push the tempo, especially on the defensive rebounds to transition offense. We really just emphasized being ourselves, playing hard, fast and aggressive.”
And it was the Eagles who were the aggressors for the game’s final 10-minutes, never relinquishing the lead to the Lions over the game’s final eight-minute stretch, even though Lone Tree’s Alyson Ford started the scoring with a field goal a minute-and-a-half into the fourth quarter cutting the Midland lead to a single point at 43-42.
Amazingly, it would be as close as Lone Tree would get the rest of the way.
“We haven’t been in a situation like this before in the playoffs, but everyone was still able to come through under pressure and get the job done,” Emmaleigh Soper said. “Playing in games like this is only going to help us in the future, too. It should give us all confidence that we can come through in the clutch and in pressure situations. We’ve shown now we can do it.”
A.J. Soper and Emmaleigh Soper tallied back-to-back field goals giving the Eagles their biggest lead of the game at six points (48-42), and after a series of missed free throws as well as key turnovers by the hosts, Midland jumped all over the opportunity to put the game away as Emmaleigh Soper scored again at the 3:32 mark pushing the Eagle advantage to 50-42.
“Emmaleigh had a great quarter finishing in traffic and scoring nine points in the fourth,” Soper said. “We had no turnovers and shot free throws well finishing 8-of-11 on the night. We shot a season-low eight 3-pointers and made two, but shot 50-percent from 2’s (21-of-42). Our shot selection was really good all night and we took a lot of high-percentage shots, too.”
Emmaleigh Soper hit two of those free throws with just 2:10 to play to hand the visitors a 52-46 lead before Anna Bartels and Emmaleigh Soper cemented the triumph with field goals inside the game’s final minute-and-a-half.
“This was a true team victory,” Soper said. “Everyone had their fingerprints all over this one. This was a real program building win, and as I have mentioned in the past how we always want to be taking steps forward and building for the future. We all want immediate success, but know success takes time to build.
“I was so proud of the poise and growth we have shown this year and are pleased to be playing our best basketball of the season right now.”
Lone Tree didn’t help themselves either, going 1-for-10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
“It was a pretty awesome feeling to be a part of a game like this,” Bartels said. “The best thing was, we deserved it. We played well and we deserved to get this playoff win, our first since the 2017-2018 season. Hopefully we won’t have to wait that long to get our next one.”
Ironically, Lone Tree was the team the Midland girls defeated for their last post-season victory as well, back on Feb. 9, of 2018, cruising to a 46-12 rout in Wyoming.
The game Friday in Lone Tree actually got off to a solid start for the Eagles as after Bartels scored the game’s first basket thanks to a steal and subsequent lay-up, Emmaleigh Soper added a free throw, Gracie Franzen a long trey and Bartels another field goal, and all of a sudden, the visitors had an 8-3 lead at the 2:32 mark of the opening quarter.
Lone Tree answered right back however, going on a 10-4 run to take a 13-12 lead at the first horn and then kept the advantage through much of the second quarter as well before an A.J. Soper 3-pointer with 55-seconds remaining in the half gave Midland a 24-23 lead at the break.
It didn’t last long.
The Lions opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run taking a 32-26 lead before the Eagles began to systematically work their way back into the game with calm and composed play under pressure.
Hannah Fishwild started the run with a huge basket trimming the deficit to four points (32-28), then Bartels scored six of the next eight Midland points before the big finish by Emmaleigh Soper to close the quarter.
“The third quarter was one of runs, and we trailed by 4-5 points most of the way,” Soper said. “Hannah Fishwild had a nice bucket and then Anna and Emmaleigh took over.”
The Lions didn’t stand a chance.
“We all wanted to prove the doubters wrong, and it feels so good to be able to do that,” Emmaleigh Soper said. “We took the lead at the end of the third quarter and kept it the rest of the way. That’s what good teams do. They close out games and we showed we can be a pretty good team, and I don’t think there were too many people who thought we could do what we did at Lone Tree.”
Bartels finished with a game-high 19 points while adding seven rebounds and three steals playing all 32-minutes. Emmaleigh Soper tallied 17 points and four rebounds while sister A.J. came through with nine points.
“I thought one of the keys to the game was our transition offense,” Bartels said. “As well as switching defenses with Emmaleigh, Jade (Martin) and Olivia (Paulsen) all playing well. We forced Lone Tree into a lot of turnovers and got some easy baskets.”
Midland advanced to play at Montezuma in a class 1A regional quarterfinal Tuesday, Feb. 14.
“We are so excited to earn the opportunity to play Montezuma, a very good team,” Soper said. “But also knowing that great opportunity brings out greatness in ourselves and being blessed with adding another life-long memory to the chapter of our lives.”