Midland’s Anna Bartels had a breakthrough 2022-23 basketball campaign averaging a team-best 12.3 points per game for a resurgent Eagle program. For her effort the Eagle junior was named a first-team All-Tri-Rivers Conference East division selection by league coaches recently.
The Midland girls’ basketball program took a major step forward during the 2022-23 campaign, and there were several reasons behind the Eagles’ resurgence in a season that saw double-digit triumphs and a solid fourth-place finish within the Tri-Rivers Conference’s East division.
Anna Bartels, Emmaleigh Soper and Gracie Franzen were just a few of those reasons, and all three earned All-Tri-Rivers Conference East division honors as named by league coaches recently, for their efforts in the guiding the team to a 5-7 mark within the division and 10-13 record overall.
Bartels, a junior, had a breakthrough campaign averaging a team-best 12.3 points per game overall this season (fifth in the East division) while also pulling down 5.8 rebounds, another team-high number. Her 2.7 steals a night were also one of the best on the team and in the top-10 overall in the division.
Soper, also a junior in her first full season as a major varsity contributor, was another post presence for the Eagle girls scoring 7.5 points per game overall and was second to Bartels with 5.0 rebounds.
Franzen was a do-everything senior standout scoring 3.9 points a night for the Eagles while adding some rebounding, assists steals and solid defense all season long.
Bartels was joined on the first-team by Kahlie Hill, jr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Emily Boeckmann, jr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Elise Kilburg, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette), Megan Kremer, jr. (Bellevue-Marquette), Kali Nelson, sr. (Lisbon) and Sarah Moeller, sr. (Clinton Prince of Peace).
Earning second-team All-TRC East division honors with Soper were: Gwen Schroeder, so. (Bellevue-Marquette), Skylar Sieverding, so. (Bellevue-Marquette), Chloe Clausen, jr. (Lisbon), Peyton Robinson, sr. (Lisbon), Mayson Lehrman, sr. (North Cedar) and Emmah Johnson, jr. (Easton Valley).
Earning honorable mention status with Franzen were: Josie Kintzle, jr. (Bellevue-Marquette), Hadley Farrell, so. (Easton Valley), Addy Happel, jr. (Lisbon), Val Pruess, jr. (North Cedar), Shannon Kenneavy, sr. (Clinton Prince of Peace) and Courtney Knoche, jr. (Calamus-Wheatland).
Hill, of Calamus-Wheatland, was named Tri-Rivers Conference East division Player of the Year after leading the division averaging 14.7 points per game while her coach, Matt Boeckmann, was named East division Coach of the Year.