Midland’s Anna Bartels had a breakthrough 2022-23 basketball campaign averaging a team-best 12.3 points per game for a resurgent Eagle program. For her effort the Eagle junior was named a first-team All-Tri-Rivers Conference East division selection by league coaches recently.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

WYOMING

The Midland girls’ basketball program took a major step forward during the 2022-23 campaign, and there were several reasons behind the Eagles’ resurgence in a season that saw double-digit triumphs and a solid fourth-place finish within the Tri-Rivers Conference’s East division.

