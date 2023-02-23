Jayde Martin, here bringing the basketball up the floor during Midland’s first-round regional win in Lone Tree, helped the Eagles battle at Montezuma in a class 1A regional quarterfinal Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Members of the Midland girls basketball team were still able to crack some smiles inside the locker room following their class 1A regional quarterfinal setback at Montezuma Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Eagles wrapped a much-improved season with a 10-13 overall record.
Watching the first few minutes of the class 1A regional quarterfinal contest at Montezuma Tuesday, Feb. 14, Midland girls’ basketball fans were hoping their Eagles, sparked by the momentum created with their first-round playoff triumph at Lone Tree four days earlier, could play with the mighty Bravettes, one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the state regardless of class.
For a little while, the Eagles were doing exactly that, too.
“The first few minutes of the first quarter was a lot of back-and-forth,” said Midland girls’ basketball coach Jason Soper, as he team trailed just 8-4 more than four-minutes deep into the opening eight-minute stretch.
“Anna Bartels got us on the board first with an excellent feed from Gracie Franzen and moments later Emmaleigh Soper followed up with a score off an offensive rebound and putback giving us an early 4-2 advantage. The Bravettes followed by hitting a corner 3 which would begin a barrage of 3’s for them on the evening.”
Montezuma connected four times from beyond the arc in the opening quarter and would go a mind-boggling 17-of-33 from 3-point land in the contest overall leading the hosts to a lopsided 75-29 triumph over the Eagles.
“Our girls played hard and battled, but tonight just wasn’t our night,” Soper said. “We just ran into a tremendous team, but I am very proud of the heart our team showed. We accomplished a lot this year, crossing off a couple of our big goals in getting double-digit wins and winning a regional game.”
The Bravettes closed the game’s opening quarter going on a sizzling 17-0 run to lead 19-4 at the first horn before the hosts kept bombing away in the second stanza as well scoring 20 points in the stretch to head into the halftime break with a huge 39-13 lead.
“We struggled a bit with Montezuma’s press and I think some of that had to do with nerves, but mostly just the fact that they’re at a different level than us right now,” Soper said. “It seemed as though we were just a step slow as the ball movement by the Bravettes was tremendous, something honestly, I haven’t seen much this year. They did a great job of moving it finding the open shooters and knocking down shots.”
Bartels did the best she could for the Midland offense scoring five points in the second quarter while Franzen added a trey with Alivia Smith and Hannah Fishwild also tallying field goals.
“Heading into the third quarter we knew we needed to do a much better job defensively efforting to cover up shooters and offensively needed to take care of the ball, run offense and make shots,” Soper said. “Unfortunately for us, Montezuma was just in the zone from distance.”
The Bravettes connected five more times from beyond the arc in the third quarter and took a commanding 60-21 advantage into the final frame.
“We’re not at all satisfied with the outcome of this contest,” Soper said. “But realizing the accomplishments of this year’s team and our four outstanding senior players Alivia Smith, Amaya Terrell, Gracie Franzen and Hannah Fishwild. Their fingerprints were all over this year’s team and will add to the layer of building blocks to a solid basketball foundation.”
Bartels finished with a team-high nine points while adding three rebounds and three steals with A.J. Soper coming off the Midland bench drilling a pair of second half 3-point baskets and finished with six points.
The Eagles struggled shooting most of the night connecting at a 27-percent clip (10-of-37) while Montezuma seemingly wouldn’t miss, drilling 52-percent of their 3-point shots but cooled off more from inside the arc shooting 42-percent overall.
Midland closes the 2022-23 campaign with a 10-13 overall record.