Playing a huge game in the Midland girls’ basketball team’s hopes of remaining among the top teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference’s East division, the Eagles were handed a devastating blow Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Easton Valley.
“Needing to get back on the winning track, we knew we would have to be very aggressive and play fast against Easton Valley,” said Midland girls basketball coach Jason Soper, as his team came up on the short end of a 56-49 final against a pesky River Hawk team that just seemed to answer every Eagle run.
“We needed to take advantage of the opportunities created in our press and shooting well from the perimeter would be another key to find a victory. Easton Valley has decent size going 5-11, 5-10 and 5-9 across their post players, so getting to the rim and finishing would be a tall task.”
It didn’t stop the Eagles (5-8, 3-3) from trying however.
“We started well and jumped out to an early lead only to see the River Hawks storm right back,” Soper said. “The girls were really working hard to get settled in and have a good feel for the pace of play. Defensively, early on we did a great job with deflections and played within two points of Easton Valley at the end of the first quarter.”
Anna Bartels, Alivia Smith, Hannah Fishwild and Amaya Terrell all scored for the visitors in the game’s opening eight-minute stretch as the Eagles trailed just 11-9, but two long scoring droughts in the second stanza allowed Easton Valley to take a near double-digit lead (22-13) before a Terrell 3-pointer late in the frame cut the Midland deficit to 24-16 at the half.
“The second quarter is where some of our tired legs started to show up,” Soper said. “Having come off a week of playing so many games (four in five days), it was inevitable that would become an issue. We battled hard but some of our rotations were a step slow and we ended up getting into foul trouble, especially with our post players whom we have run a little short on depth to begin with.
“Anna, a budding star for us, was saddled with foul trouble all night and played a mere three-minutes in the first half.”
Midland made an immediate run coming out of the break however, going on a 10-2 spurt as scoring from Elizabeth Soper, Emmaleigh Soper and Bailie Uppena helped knot the score at 26-26.
“We went to the locker room and gained some perspective on where we were and the battles we were fighting, and really came out in the third quarter and played well,” Soper said. “This proved to be our best quarter. We got several stops followed by scores and battled back to tie it at 26 on a free throw from Emmaleigh. I thought Emmaleigh did a really nice job stepping in and absorbing some of the minutes Anna would have had, and gave us quality play.
“We had a couple of opportunities to gain the lead but just couldn’t find enough continuity to get over the hump.”
An Elizabeth Soper basket pulled the visitors to within a point (32-31) at the third quarter horn, and with just eight-minutes remaining to be played, Midland had their opportunity.
“Knowing we did not play anywhere near our best basketball of the year, and we were in position trailing by only one heading into the fourth quarter was a testament to the resilience of our team,” Soper said. “The fourth quarter proved to be where we eventually ran out of gas a bit. We would make a run at them and get it to three-points, only to see them answer back or we would get called for fouls sending them to the free throw line.
“When our opponent shoots 20 foul shots in the fourth quarter, that’s hard to build any momentum from at all.”
Terrell and Elizabeth Soper did the best they could to keep the Eagles in it with Terrell drilling three fourth quarter 3-pointers, but 11 made free throws by the hosts down the stretch sealed Midland’s fate in the tough seven-point setback.
“As a coach I questioned myself upon reflection whether we pressed too much which aided in our foul trouble,” Soper said. “Knowing life on the road isn’t easy and we had to be ready to execute at a high level.
“I was very pleased with our efforts, and as always the girls played their hearts out.”
Elizabeth Soper finished with a game-high 17 points while adding seven rebounds and three steals. Terrell added 13 more to go with four steals while Allison Paulsen played a major role in the rebounding game coming through with a team-best 11 while adding seven assists and three steals.
“We have grown so much offensively this year, getting up 68 shots in this game and creating 15 steals,” Soper said. “Honestly, after watching film we are so close to putting it all together. We just have to stay positive and stay the course.”