WYOMING
With offense coming in balanced doses all game long, Midland girls’ basketball coach Jason Soper knew his team was giving themselves every opportunity to win their season-opener against visiting Lisbon Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Could the Eagles do the work on the defensive end in the second half to close the game out after holding the Lions to a mere 15 first half points?
In the end, Midland fans had nothing to worry about.
“Leading up to the game against Lisbon I had been cautiously optimistic about this year’s team,” said Soper, as his team rolled to an impressive 50-38 triumph answering every Lisbon scoring run with one of their own in the second half.
“For starters, our girls are a great group of kids that genuinely love each other and the game. They devoted an entire season’s worth of playing basketball at camps and scrimmages over the summer and even a fall league to boot. I watched them grow, gain confidence and begin to understand the game and how it applies to them personally. Something that we were robbed of last year.”
Midland (1-0, 1-0) led from start-to-finish as Amaya Terrell, Elizabeth Soper, Hannah Fishwild, Allison Paulsen and Bailie Uppena all keyed an 11-6 first quarter Eagle run by scoring baskets before the team added to their advantage with a 14-9 second quarter spurt.
“Offensively, I knew we would be better this season so we really worked, as a coaching staff, on defense and being better and more sound on that end of the floor,” Soper said. “The first quarter was a bit of back and forth as we jumped out to a 5-0 lead only to see Lisbon answer back with five of their own.
“I thought we did a very good job of controlling the game and its tempo, and even though it seesawed, we were always the one pulling ahead of them first.”
Terrell, who drilled the first shot of the game, and the season when she connected from 3-point land in the opening seconds, added two second quarter field goals while Alivia Smith, Paulsen and Uppena all got into the act as well as the hosts stretched their lead to double-digits for the first time at the half (25-15).
Coming out of the break Terrell and Smith drilled treys for the hosts who led by as many as 13 at points before the Lions went on an 8-0 run closing to within five.
It would be as close as the visitors would get the rest of the way.
Midland answered the Lisbon run and led 34-26 at the third quarter horn then pushed their lead back to 10 points mid-way through the fourth quarter before settling in for the 12-point triumph as Gracie Franzen, Elizabeth Soper, Fishwild and Jayde Martin iced the victory from the free throw line.
The Eagle defense limited Lisbon to just 21-percent shooting in the game and the hosts dominated the game on the boards as well out-rebounding the visitors 50-29.
Terrell had a solid season-opening performance leading the hosts scoring 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field that also included three 3-point baskets. Paulsen added 10 points and 15 rebounds opening the year with a double-double performance. Elizabeth Soper came through with six points and six assists while Uppena added five points.
The Eagles also got plenty of production from their bench as Smith and Anna Bartels combined for 10 points tallying five each, while Franzen scored two points and Martin one. Bartels added nine rebounds as well, second on the team.