WYOMING
The third of a long three-game week was the charm for the Midland girls’ basketball team Saturday, Jan. 14, as balanced scoring from up-and-down the line-up keyed a 48-27 rout hosting Clayton Ridge.
“I was looking forward to seeing how the girls would respond to our first back-to-back games of the season,” said Eagle girls basketball coach Jason Soper, as his team raced to a 14-4 first quarter lead over the visiting Eagles and never looked back rolling to the 21-point blowout triumph.
“We have been playing well with defensive intensity efforting to work through some growth and improvement on the offensive side of the court. Clayton Ridge is more of an interior oriented team, so again rebounding would be very important. Overall, I felt like our energy was great and we really wanted to enjoy the opportunity.”
Amaya Terrell got the hosts going on the offensive end connecting for a long 3-point basket as well as a two while Hannah Fishwild, Anna Bartels, Emmaleigh Soper and A.J. Soper all contributed to Midland (5-9, 2-6) taking a 22-11 halftime advantage.
“We came out and had a really good first quarter on both sides of the court,” Soper said. “Scoring 14 points but also holding Clayton Ridge to just four. Due to our defensive intensity, we were able to get out and run and push the tempo, which was the main catalyst in getting 16 first quarter shots.
“We struggled a little more in the second quarter offensively due to the fact we were not moving the ball as fluidly, and thus resulted in fouling. After seeing our 22-5 lead shrink to 22-13 early in the third quarter, we decided to switch up our defense and put more pressure on them full court. We’ve been trying a variation of different pressure and I was extremely impressed with the way the team responded.”
Did they ever, as the host Eagles held the visiting Eagles to a mere two third quarter points, allowing a mere one field goal in the stretch as Midland went on a game-changing 11-2 run that had the hosts holding a commanding 33-13 advantage entering the final frame.
“We had nine steals in the third quarter alone,” Soper said. “And 22 steals in the game forcing Clayton Ridge into 34 turnovers. As a result, we had 60 shots and connected on 20 of them.”
Emmaleigh Soper led the balanced Midland offense scoring 11 points hitting on 5-of-8 shots from the floor while Bartels and Jayde Martin added nine more each.
“Anna had four steals to go with those nine points, and Jayde had a career-high in points playing in my opinion, her best high school game to date,” Soper said. “We had a ton of positives against Clayton Ridge and I was proud of the way everyone contributed in the game. If we continue to play sound defense and rebounding, the offensive side of the ball will come around. We will be a fun team to watch moving forward.”
A.J. Soper added six points off the bench while Terrell finished with five.
Midland’s busy three-game week started with a tough Tri-Rivers Conference non-divisional contest hosting Springville Tuesday, Jan. 10, and a slow start doomed the Eagles in what ended as a 71-33 defeat.
“Coming into the game we knew Springville was playing at a very high level,” Soper said. “Their shooting has been lights out and Coach Zaruba has done a great job with her team this year.
“We knew we needed to be ready to handle their press and the various versions they throw at a team throughout the game. Another key would be our ability to make open shots. Since Christmas break, we have been struggling with confidence and getting our legs under us. We have played well offensively in spurts this year, say a quarter here or there, but just have not been able to string an entire game together.”
It would be a struggle against the Orioles as well, as the visitors raced to a 13-2 lead at the first quarter horn and extended it to 26-9 at the half.
“I thought in the first half we played pretty decent defensively, the problem was making shots consistently,” Soper said. “We managed 27 first half shots, did an acceptable job of handling their pressure, but our shots just wouldn’t fall.”
Coming out of the break Springville caught fire offensively, going on a huge 27-12 spurt that had the visitors holding a commanding 53-21 advantage heading into the final frame.
“The third quarter got away from us pretty quickly as we searched for different defenses to slow the Orioles down,” Soper said. “They did a great job of playing downhill all evening and executed at a high level.
“It was one of those nights that just not a lot clicked for us, and much did for them.”
Terrell had a big game scoring the basketball for the hosts tallying a team-best 15 points connecting five times from beyond the 3-point arc to go with three of the team’s five total steals. Bartels and Emmaleigh Soper added four points each for the Eagles.
The tough tests continued Friday, Jan. 13, traveling to play the top team on the East side of the conference in Calamus-Wheatland, undefeated in divisional play.
The Midland girls were up for the challenge.
“While we were not at all satisfied with the loss, we will take a lot of positives away in how well we defended and rebounded the basketball,” said Soper, as his team battled right with the talented Warriors for four solid quarters before coming up on the short end of a 31-24 score.
“We made the decision to stay a bit more conservative on defense knowing the Warriors handled pressure pretty well, as we were still trying to get our legs underneath us post-Christmas. I really emphasized that in practice leading up to the game that sound half court defense and rebounding would be two very important keys along with continued work on making shots, which has been a struggle for us of late.”
Making shots was once again a struggle, but the Eagles made sure it was going to be tough on the host Warriors as well as Midland trailed 8-2 after one quarter of play and 14-5 at the half.
“The Warriors are a very talented team, so to hold them to eight and six points in the first and second quarters was tremendous,” Soper said. “Unfortunately, our offensive woes of late continued.
“I was pleased with our interior post play though. Hannah Fishwild and Olivia Paulsen played lights out, really working hard to keep their posts from setting up shop in the block, and their rebounding was great to see.”
Midland almost doubled their first half scoring performance in the third quarter alone tallying nine points in the stretch and trailed 26-14 heading into the fourth.
“As we typically do, we had a quarter where everything clicks, and against Cal-Wheat it was the fourth,” said Soper, as his team tallied 10 points in the frame.
“We outscored the Warriors 10-5 in the frame and with under one-minute to go, had it down to a two possession game.”
The shooting struggles cost the visitors however, as Midland connected at a 23-percent clip overall from the field but were 5-of-19 from beyond the arc with A.J. Soper heating up with three treys scoring a team-high nine points. Martin and Alivia Smith each added a 3-point basket as well. Paulsen paced the rebounding effort with seven boards as the team pulled down 38 of them in the contest.
“Overall, a bit of a moral victory,” Soper said. “With more positives to build on.”