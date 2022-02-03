GUTTENBERG
Playing their second game in less than 24 hours as well as making a second consecutive long road trip, the Midland girls basketball team may have already been a little tired coming into their non-conference contest at Clayton Ridge Saturday, Jan. 29.
By the time it was over, the visiting Eagles would be completely and utterly exhausted.
“Honestly, we just ran out of gas in my opinion when the game went to a second overtime,” said Midland girls basketball coach Jason Soper, as his team fought incredibly hard all game long before finally succumbing to a heartbreaking 51-44 double-overtime defeat at the hands of the host Eagles.
“It was a great game to coach, and for our players to be a part of. You cannot recreate those opportunities in a practice environment and knowing we had this experience will only make us better for the next time we get into that situation. Our energy was good and we did many things well, but we had several players who had a very off day. You can overcome one or two having that, but four or five on the same night really makes it a battle.”
Midland (7-11, 5-4) seemed to have the game in hand late leading 36-32 before Clayton Ridge closed with a 4-0 run to knot the score and force overtime.
“Unfortunately, we had a few untimely of turnovers and missed a handful of free throws that would have potentially sealed the game,” Soper said. “We did shoot 16 second half free throws connecting on seven of them, and in a tight game, every one counts.”
The visiting Eagles trailed 39-36 in the waning moments of the first overtime before Midland was able to rally and force a second, one that Clayton Ridge ended with a game-winning 10-5 run.
“In the first overtime period we really battled defensively,” Soper said. “But the game just continued to extend and we started losing key players to foul trouble.”
Elizabeth Soper, Anna Bartels and Gracie Franzen all fouled out in the first overtime allowing the host Eagles the edge they needed to pull away and claim the seven-point thriller.
“We again mixed up our defense and ran a 3-2 zone to the end with a half-court press,” Soper said. “In my opinion that proved to be our best option defensively for the game overall. I was really proud of how composed we were as a team and it put us into opportunities to claim victory.”
It was Clayton Ridge who raced to the early lead in the game taking a 10-8 advantage through the game’s first eight-minutes of play before the hosts extended it to 22-18 at the half.
“The first half was real physical,” Soper said. “We started applying ball pressure and staying engaged defensively while playing press to man which gives us an edge. Amaya and Alivia (Smith) did a great job of getting the offense going each knocking down deep threes. Gracie also had a nice first half connecting on a pair of corner jump shots.”
The third quarter saw the Midland girls fight right back, as 3-pointers from Amaya Terrell, Elizabeth Soper and Allison Paulsen keyed an 11-6 run that had the visitors leading 29-28 with one quarter remaining.
“The third and fourth quarters proved to be our most consistent offensive quarters of the day,” Soper said. “We did a really nice job of knocking down enough outside shots and getting stops without putting them on the foul line.
“Elizabeth and Allison did a nice job of stepping up in the second half each knocking down a pair of threes along with another from Amaya and we slowly began to build a small lead.”
Terrell led a balanced Midland offense scoring nine points, all coming from 3-point range, while Elizabeth Soper added eight more to go with three steals. Paulsen chipped in with seven points and a team-highs with 10 rebounds and four assists.
“We did a really good job of moving the ball and finding the open shooters,” Soper said. “We just need to shoot better. The game was full of offensive opportunities and defensively we played undersized, but really battled inside.”
Less than 24 hours earlier the Midland girls were at Tri-Rivers Conference East division leading Calamus-Wheatland Friday, Jan. 28, and in a game that was tight through one quarter of play saw the Warriors pull away to take a 59-33 final.
“For the first few minutes of the first quarter both teams were efforting to get a feel for what the other was doing,” said Soper, as his team used a 9-1 run to end the frame in an 11-11 tie.
“The Warriors jumped to a 10-2 advantage before we sparked up offensively and ran in nine of the last 10 points keyed by an Amaya corner three to get it tied at 11 right before the first quarter horn.
Soper hoped the late trey would spark some momentum for his team heading into the second stanza, but instead it was the Warriors who responded going on a 21-6 spurt to take a 32-17 lead into the halftime break.
“Unfortunately, a few of their key players got free for some open looks in the second quarter and offensively we really struggled to put the ball through the net,” Soper said. “Inversely, the Warriors shot lights out and we found ourselves down 15 at the break.”
An 8-0 Midland run to start the second half pulled the visitors to within seven points early in the third quarter (32-25), but an 8-0 spurt by the hosts closed the frame just the way it started, with Calamus-Wheatland holding a 15-point advantage (40-25).
“The game was one of momentum swings, and in the fourth the Warriors seized it back and put us away,” Soper said. “We did not attempt a single free throw in the game (while the hosts shot 18), which is an area of concern for us making me question whether we are perhaps shooting too many jump shots and just not being aggressive enough.”
Terrell drilled three treys and led the Eagles scoring 11 points while Bartels added eight points and seven rebounds off the bench. Hannah Fishwild was efficient from the field hitting 3-of-4 scoring six points for the Midland team.