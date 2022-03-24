WYOMING
You could see it building over the last several seasons.
The Midland girls’ basketball program taking steps each and every winter looking to make a move up in the Tri-Rivers Conference East division standings.
Well, 2021-22 may have been a bit of a breakthrough campaign for Eagle head coach Jason Soper and his program as not only did the team compete for a spot in the top half of the league, but they also improved their performances in just about every facet of the game.
Now that’s taking a big step forward.
“This season was a big step for us as a program,” said Soper at the team’s annual post-season banquet after completing an 8-14 overall run this past winter that included a 6-6 mark against Tri-Rivers Conference East division competition.
“I think what really helped us was having a normal summer being able to play all our off-season games in preparation for the season. We played a season’s worth of games in the summer and that was very important for these girls to get more prepared for what they were going to face this winter and just helped them mesh better as a team.”
That team averaged 41.1 points per game this past season keyed by a breakthrough campaign from sophomore Anna Bartels, who also pulled down 6.4 rebounds a night in her first full-time action as a varsity player.
While Bartels, along with seniors Allison Paulsen and Bailie Uppena handled much of the Eagles’ low-post duties, the team also proved to be deadly from the perimeter as well, launching 494 treys this past winter.
“That wound up be being more than maybe I would have liked, but we were 27th in the state in 3-point attempts,” Soper said. “As we continue to develop as shooters our percentages are only going to go up, too.”
Midland drilled 115 3-point baskets this past winter, connecting at a 23-percent clip, and were led by Amaya Terrell who tallied 52 shots from beyond the arc and at a 26-percent clip. Paulsen (29-of-106) and Elizabeth Soper (25-of-108) were also among the main deep threats for the team this past season.
“Not only could we shoot the ball, but we were one of the better rebounding teams in the state too,” Soper said. “We were 19th in all classes in rebounding and only Prince of Peace and Springville had more rebounds than we did in the conference.”
Soper made sure everyone on the team knew it was their job to attack the glass, and the team did exactly that ripping down 37.5 boards a night and were led by Paulsen with 7.7 per game while Bartels (6.4), Uppena (5.5), Hannah Fishwild (3.8) and Elizabeth Soper (3.7) were among the team leaders as well.
“Being able to rebound helped in us getting up over 1,200 shots this season, 300 more than last year,” Soper said. “We also had fewer turnovers and more assists to go with that amazing rebounding. We really made a lot of gains this season, and we’re confident we can keep getting better and better as we go forward, too.”
The Eagles will have to go forward without some very key pieces in seniors Paulsen, Elizabeth Soper and Uppena, who provided the program with 70-percent of their offensive production this past season.
“Bailie was our bully, and I mean that in the classiest way possible,” said Soper of his low-post enforcer. “She was a team captain and had more offensive rebounds this season than defensive, that just goes to show how active she was around the glass as we always asked her to match-up with the other team’s best post player.
“Allison really stepped up her game this season, too, and embraced her new role of playing more on the perimeter. She came through for us all year and was the all-around player we knew we were going to get working hard 100-percent of the time. She was a two-time captain and four-time varsity letter winner.”
Soper began to tear up when talking about his daughter, who also raised her game to new levels this past winter.
“Elizabeth really worked hard on her shooting and really turned into a well-rounded player,” he said. “She was another team captain and like Allison and Bailie, is really going to be missed by the other girls next year.”
Those retuning players include Bartels, Terrell, Fishwild, Gracie Franzen, Emmaleigh Soper, Alivia Smith, Olivia Paulsen, Jayde Martin, Taelynn Gravel and Alyssa Eckhardt, who all saw varsity time in varying levels at some point this past season.
“There is no off-season now a days when it comes to basketball,” Soper said. “You always have to keep working to keep up with everyone else, and I know the girls coming back and coming up in the program know that. If we want to continue to be competitive in a very tough league, we need to keep working, because everyone else already is.
“I’m excited to see this program take the next step, because the one we took this past season was a big one, and we don’t want to start heading back in the wrong direction. We’ve worked too hard for too long to do that, and I know these girls won’t allow that to happen either.”