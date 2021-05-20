WYOMING - Playing the host for the class 1A sectional tournament Friday, May 14, the Midland boys golf team took advantage of the opportunity that presented itself on their own Little Bear Country Club course and kept their 2021 season alive in the process.
The Eagles qualified for districts Friday, May 21, at the Pheasant Ridge course in Cedar Falls after carding a 362 score in Wyoming, and were just a single stroke away from winning the 1A sectional championship trailing only first-place Easton Valley’s 361 total.
Damon Huston led the charge for the Midland boys carding a meet runner-up medalist score of 83 (43-40) while Cale Crist added an 87 (45-42) that was fourth overall. Jensen Orr (47-47) and Aaron Bixler (48-50) added more solid scores for the hosts coming in with rounds of 94 and 98, respectively, as Midland was one of just two teams at the tournament (Easton Valley was the other) to have all four counting scores in double-figures.
Midland’s Seth Bixler (57-51) and Keegan Rushford (67-65) also took to the sectional course for the hosts coming through with cards of 108 and 132, respectively.
Easton Valley’s Ethan Farrell led all golfers winning the sectional individual title firing a score of 78.
Calamus-Wheatland joined the River Hawks and the Eagles advancing to the district round turning in a third-place score of 392 while Springville (396), Bellevue-Marquette (401), Maquoketa Valley (427) and Central City (463) rounded out the team scoring at the 18-hole event.
The Midland girls also hosted a class 1A golf playoff, entertaining Durant, Springville, North Cedar, Bellevue and Calamus-Wheatland Monday, May 17, for a regional first-round contest at the Little Bear Country Club.
After 18-holes of play against the six-team field, the Eagles finished with a 517-team score wrapping their 2021 campaign placing fourth at the meet defeating the Comets (527) and Warriors (551).
Gracie Franzen paced the hosts turning in a solid card of 115 (58-57) while Alivia Smith added a 132 (68-64), Jayda Thomsen a 133 (71-61) and Hannah Fishwild a 137 (72-65) to the consistent Midland scoring.
Durant claimed the regional first-round team title finishing with a 395 score and will advance to the regional final round with Springville, who carded a 412.
Entering the Tri-Rivers Conference East division tournament with one goal in mind, Midland girls golf coach Ryan Steines watched as his team went out and had the round of the year taking second against the league field on the Plum River course in Preston.
“We had enough girls to score as a team for the conference meet and shot a 485,” Steines said. “We wanted to beat Calamus-Wheatland as a team and were able to do so by four strokes.
“All of the girls shot right around their lowest scores of the year, which was great to see. I am really happy with the improvement all of the girls have shown and where we are as a team right now. On the front nine we shot a 243 as a team and on the back nine we shot a 242. Our previous low as a team was a 271. From our first meet of the year, which was the girls’ first meet ever, our team score has improved by 82 strokes, which is amazing and shows just how much the girls have worked to improve.”
Midland was led by Franzen’s round of 115 (60-55) while Smith added a 116 (59-57). Thomsen followed with yet another consistent score turning in a card of 118 (58-60) while Fishwild came through with a 136 (66-70).
The TRC’s East division had just three teams able to field scores, led by Lisbon’s title-winning 398 effort while the Eagles defeated last-place Calamus-Wheatland (489).
Lisbon’s Kaylie Kelchen claimed East division medalist honors turning in a score of 93 while Easton Valley’s Sydney McNeil was runner-up with a 94.
It had been a few weeks since the Midland girls had been able to compete in a golf tournament, but the Eagles felt right at home Tuesday, May 4, getting back onto the course in Lowden at the 3/30 club.
In a triangular with host North Cedar as well as Cascade, the Eagles carded a 280-team score to place third in the event led by a solid round of 57 from Franzen.
Smith added a 69 while Thomsen (75) and Fishwild (79) turned in the final two counting scores for the Midland team.
Cascade’s Elle Noonan and North Cedar’s Parker Stout led all golfers carding rounds of 49 each with Noonan claiming medalist honors on the card back.
The Midland boys were on the Plum River course in Preston Tuesday, May 4, taking part in the annual Tri-Rivers Conference East division tournament where the team placed third against the five-team field turning in a score of 387.
Huston led the Eagles firing a solid score of 88 (45-43) that placed third overall at the event while Crist added a 92 (49-43). Bixler (52-47) and Orr (56-52) came through with the final two counting cards for the Midland team adding scores of 99 and 108, respectively. Seth Mitchell (59-55) and Keegan Rushford (74-61) also competed at the league event turning in scores of 114 and 135, respectively.
Farrell claimed the Tri-Rivers Conference East division individual championship cruising past the field with a round of 87 (40-38) guiding the River Valleys to the team title with a score of 348. Lisbon finished second adding a 367 while Midland defeated Bellevue-Marquette (398) and last-place Calamus-Wheatland (402).