MOUNT VERNON
It’s exactly what Midland girls’ golf coach Ryan Steines was hoping to see out of his team at this critical time of the year.
Posting their best scores, and the Eagle girls did that Friday, May 6, in a dual meet at the Kernoustie course in Mount Vernon against host Lisbon.
“Almost every one of our girls played their best round of the year and we shot our best team score of the year,” said Steines, as the Eagles fired a solid 231 team score that trailed Lisbon’s 199.
“Gracie Franzen chipped in for birdie on hole number five. It was the first birdie for our team this year. After our meet the day before as a team we talked about the goal of shooting under 240 as a team. We were able to do that the very next day. The girls have shown improvement this year and we are looking for a strong finish at conference and regionals this week.”
Franzen had a nice round coming through with a 52 that led all Eagle golfers and was the fourth-best score at the tournament while Hannah Fishwild (57), Alexis Zaruba (59) and Jayda Thomsen (63) all contributed to the team’s best scoring day of the season.
Lisbon’s Kaylie Kelchen led all golfers with a medalist round of 44 while teammate Karlee Luneckas added a runner-up 48.
North Linn also competed at the tournament but did not have enough golfers to count in the team scoring.
The Eagles took part in a quad meet at the Wapsi Oaks course near Calamus Thursday, May 5, finishing fourth against the field turning in a team card of 301.
“It was nice just to get out and play with the conference meet there at Wapsi Oaks on Monday,” Steines said. “From the first time we played there this year we improved 17 strokes as a team even though we did not play our best golf.
“We definitely look to improve our scores at the conference meet.”
Addi Franzen paced the Eagles coming through with a round of 67 while Fishwild was just a stroke off with a 68. Zaruba (72) and Thomsen (94) also counted for the Midland team as Springville carded a score of 232 to win the nine-hole tournament.
East Buchanan fired a 234 while the host Warriors finished with a 237.
Springville’s Lauren Wilson led all golfers making her way through the course with a 48.
The Eagles took part at the Tri-Rivers Conference East division tournament back on the Wapsi Oaks course Monday, May 9, where their 518-team score placed them fourth against the five-team field.
Addi Franzen led all Midland golfers at the 18-hole event coming through with a card of 119 (60-59) that placed her in the league top-20 while Zaruba came through with a card of 132 (70-62) to finish second on the team and just outside of the top-30 overall.
Fishwild added a 133 (66-67) and Franzen turned in the final counting score with a solid 134 (59-75). Jayda Kramer made her way through the course with a 136 (63-73) while Jayda Thomsen also competed finishing with a 179 (95-84).
Lisbon dominated the league meet finishing with a team score of 391 that claimed the top spot by a whopping 45 strokes over runner-up Easton Valley (436). The host Warriors were third turning in a card of 446 while the Eagles defeated last-place Bellevue-Marquette (835).
Lisbon’s Kaylie Kelchen cruised to the individual conference title firing an 88 (45-43) while teammate Brook Ellyson was runner-up with a 96.