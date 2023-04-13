GUTTENBERG
The start to the 2023 season for the Midland girls golf team came with a few extra challenges that even Eagle coach Ryan Steines may not have expected Thursday, April 6.
GUTTENBERG
The start to the 2023 season for the Midland girls golf team came with a few extra challenges that even Eagle coach Ryan Steines may not have expected Thursday, April 6.
But his team still went out and battled the best they could opening the season against host Clayton Ridge as well as Starmont in a triangular nine-hole meet.
“Guttenberg was a longer course than we are used to playing, which was a tough challenge especially since it was our first meet and really our first time out all year,” said Steines, as his team carded a 305 team score to place third at the three-team event.
“Because of the weather to this point, and other things going on, at most the girls have played five holes this spring, and two of those we couldn’t putt on the greens.”
Lexi Zaruba led the Midland team firing a round of 66 (fifth-best at the tournament) while Olivia Paulsen and Claire Dosland each added scores of 78. Haley Smith turned in the final score for the Eagles with an 83.
“Lexi continues to show improvements from last year,” Steines said. “I don’t think she was happy with a 66, but being the first time out I think she did good. Claire only attended a few meets last year and her low was a 79, so to come out and shoot a 78 in her first meet this year really shows she has improved, too.
“This was the first time Olivia and Haley have played in a meet and probably the first time they’ve played an actual nine holes of golf. They both did fine for their first time ever playing. They were both very nervous and have a chance to continue to improve this year.”
Host Clayton Ridge claimed the tournament team title carding a score of 255 while Starmont was runner-up with a 280. Clayton Ridge’s Kaci Kregel led all golfers individually firing medalist score of 55 while Starmont’s Billie Jo Schlueter was runner-up with a 59.
“The most important thing about this meet was that all four girls had fun and are ready to work on the game and attend more meets,” Steines said. “Having nine girls out this year is awesome, but they are also girls who are involved in so many things whether it’s track, FFA or something else. But since they are so involved, it will be hard to get them all to a meet at the same time. We will be taking five girls to our meet on Monday (April 10) and six to Tuesday’s meet (April 11). I am hoping we have one meet this year, probably a home meet, where we can get all nine girls competing at once.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.