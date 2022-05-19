Midland’s Lexi Zaruba watches as her putt falls into the cup on the sixth hole at the Little Bear Country Club Friday, May 13, where Zaruba carded a score of 124 (69-55) to finish second on team as the Eagles saw their 2022 campaign come to a close turning in a team card of 497.
The 2022 campaign has been one of learning and gaining as much experience as possible for the Midland girls’ golf team.
For a while it appeared the Eagles weren’t going to get too much in the way of experience as weather wiped out much of the spring slate, so that’s why the class 1A regional first-round tournament the Eagles hosted on their Little Bear Country Club course Friday, May 13, was so critically important for the future of the program.
And even with the Midland girls finishing with a season-ending 497-team score to place eighth against the eight-team field, the knowledge and lessons learned just by taking part in the pressure-filled event will help the team in the years to come.
Addi Franzen came through with the Eagles’ top score at the 18-hole event firing a 114 (59-55) while Lexi Zaruba added a 124 (69-55) that was second on the team. Gracie Franzen (59-67) and Hannah Fishwild (71-62) turned in the final two counting scores turning in cards of 126 and 133, respectively.
Jada Kramer (64-72) and Jayda Thomsen (72-81) also competed on their own Little Bear Country Club course turning in cards of 136 and 153, respectively.
West Branch dominated the tournament and advanced to the class 1A regional final after firing a 394 in Wyoming to easily top the field. Durant also earned a berth to the next round carding a 423 while Easton Valley (426), North Cedar (427), Cascade (474), Bellevue (480), Calamus-Wheatland (484) and Midland all saw their seasons come to a close.
West Branch’s Claire Jarrett cruised to the regional first-round individual medalist title making her way through the Little Bear course with a 93 (50-43). North Cedar’s Maya Benhart also advanced to the regional final after her round of 98 (49-49) was second overall.
