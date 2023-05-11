Finishing third at a triangular meet at the Wapsi Oaks course near Calamus Thursday, May 4, Midland girls’ golf coach Ryan Steines wasn’t so much concerned about where his group of girls placed overall, he was looking more at their individual scores.
And for the most part, he liked what he saw.
“Overall, we had a pretty good meet,” said Steines, as Midland carded a 253 team score and trailed champion Calamus-Wheatland (214) and runner-up Springville (245).
“Some scores were not quite where we wanted them, bit each time we play Wapsi Oaks the girls gain a little more confidence and learn the course a little better, which will help at the conference meet on Monday (May 8).”
The Eagles were led by a trio of 63s from Claire Dosland, Addi Franzen and Jada Kramer while Alexis Zaruba turned in the final counting score with a 64.
Haley Smith (69) and Hannah Fishwild (70) also competed at the tournament for the Midland team.
“Claire’s hard work is starting to pay off as her 63 is one of her best scores ever,” Steines said. “Jada and Lexi are starting to relax and play to their potential. They are finally letting bad shots go and moving on to the next shot. Lexi was even able to chip in on hole number six for a birdie.”
Calamus-Wheatland’s Lauren Scharff-Campbell (52) and Makenzie Beuthien (53) claimed meet medalist and runner-up honors, respectively.