LOWDEN
You never know what kind of weather Mother Nature will deliver in the spring in Iowa, but even Midland girls’ golf coach Ryan Steines was surprised by what his team had to battle through Thursday, April 20, competing at a triangular in Lowden against host North Cedar as well as Calamus-Wheatland.
“This was the windiest meet we have played in during my four years of coaching,” said Steines, as the Eagles struggled with the brutal conditions firing a team score of 275 to place third overall.
“When the meet started it was 64-degrees. By the end the wind had picked up and it was 47-degrees. The girls fought through the conditions and played okay. I know some of them were not happy with the scores they had, but for the conditions their scores were better than they thought.”
Addi Franzen led the way for the Midland team carding a round of 66 on the 3/30 course in Lowden while Jada Kramer turned in a 67. Hannah Fishwild (68) and Claire Dosland (74) came through with the final two counting scores for the Eagles.
Olivia Paulsen (79) and Haley Smith (80) also made their way through the challenging conditions.
“Hannah shot okay for her first meet of the year, and in those conditions,” Steines said. “Claire has been working hard on her swing the last week or two and it’s starting to show. The other girls were able to battle through the conditions and score close to their averages.”
Calamus-Wheatland topped the three-team field firing a 224 score that edged runner-up North Cedar’s card of 227.
Calamus-Wheatland’s Natalie Schroeder topped all golfers at the nine-hole tournament coming through with a medalist round of 52 while North Cedar’s Haley Farrington was runner-up with a 54.
The road show continued for the Eagles the very next day where the weather was once again a major factor in a dual against host Calamus-Wheatland Friday, April 21, on their Wapsi Oaks course in Calamus.
“We thought the conditions were bad on Thursday, they were worse on Friday,” said Steines, as his team did cut a few strokes off their game being handed a 205-272 setback at the hands of the Warriors.
“It was about the same temperature but the wind was much colder. Wapsi Oaks is a course the girls have tended to struggle with, so with the conditions and the course, the scores were a little higher than we would have liked. We go back to Cal-Wheat for another meet and the girls’ conference meet has been moved there too, so the scores from Friday are going to be a good starting point for the next couple of meets there.”
Alexis Zaruba fired a round of 66 to lead the way for the Midland girls while Kramer (67), Fishwild (68) and Dosland (71) also counted towards the team score. Smith (77), Sophia Hunter (81) also competed at the tournament for the Eagles while Paulsen (70) and Aleesha Westphal (83) took part at the JV level.
“This was the first meet of the year for Sophia and Aleesha because of their involvement with track,” Steines said. “I told them I don’t think they could have had worse conditions for a first meet. I know neither of them were happy with their score, but it gives us somewhere to start. Lexi, Jada and Hannah continue to solidify themselves as varsity golfers. All three continue to work on their game and I see all three of them scoring lower in the upcoming meets.”
Calamus-Wheatland claimed the individual awards as well at the tournament as Schroeder was medalist with a 48 while Makenzie Beuthien was runner-up firing a 51.
Midland’s busy week opened hosting Easton Valley at the Little Bear Country Club Tuesday, April 18, where only a pair of Eagle girls took to the course.
“Due to track, state FFA and illnesses, we only had Lexi and Addi at this meet,” said Steines, as Franzen tallied a card of 59 while Zaruba turned in a 64. “Addi shot the best she had all year. She’s starting to be more consistent which is shown with her lower scores. Lexi struggled putting on Tuesday, but the rest of her game was right where it’s been.”
Easton Valley’s Addison Farrell topped the field coming through with a medalist round of 43 while teammate Jenna Roling was runner-up with a 47.