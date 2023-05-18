CALAMUS
Wrapping a marathon week with a trip to the pressure-filled class 1A regional first-round tournament on the Cedars Edge course in West Branch Friday, May 12, the Midland girls’ golf team saved some of their best scores for last.
“Overall, I was happy with our scores at this meet,” said Eagle girls’ golf coach Ryan Steines, as his team carded a 488 score at the 18-hole tournament to place a solid fifth against the eight-team field.
“We actually played a pretty good front-nine with Lexi at 57, Olivia at 58, Jada at 62 and Addi at 63. After the front-nine we were sitting at a 240 team score which had us only two-strokes behind North Cedar, who ended up finishing third and moving on to the regional final round.
“Through most of the first half of the second-round we were still in pretty good shape, but you could tell the girls were getting tired towards the end and came in with some higher scores on the last 2-3 holes.”
Olivia Paulsen led the way for the Midland team carding a solid 113 (58-55) while Alexis Zaruba added a 114 (57-57) that placed both in the tournament’s top-15 individuals overall.
“Olivia shot a really good round, especially since she hadn’t really picked up a golf club until the first day of practice,” Steines said. “Lexi was able to finish the season strong with a couple of 57’s while Addi and Jada rounded out our scoring. I know both of them were not happy with their back-nine scores as each had a couple of holes that gave them trouble which elevated their scores from the first-round.”
Jada Kramer carded a 128 (62-66) with Addi Franzen turning in a 133 (63-70) for the final two counting scores for the Eagle team.
Hannah Fishwild (66-73) and Haley Smith (88-92) made their way through the course as well for the Midland team turning in cards of 139 and 180, respectively.
Host West Branch easily won the regional first-round tournament team title finishing with a score of 395 while Calamus-Wheatland (448) and North Cedar (471) also advanced to the next round placing second and third, respectively. North Linn tallied a 486 to place fourth while the Eagles defeated Durant (509) and Springville (550).
Durant’s Lauren Callison led all golfers carding a 91 (44-47) to claim meet medalist honors and will play in the regional final round while West Branch’s Tess Hammar was runner-up with a 95 (48-47).
Midland’s big tournament week opened with another 18-hole test, this one at the Tri-Rivers Conference East division event on what has become a very familiar Wapsi Oaks course near Calamus Monday, May 8, where the Eagles tallied a score of 502 to place fifth against the five-team field.
“This was the third time we’ve played Wapsi Oaks this year and the experience with the course started to show,” Steines said. “Overall, we shot our best round of the three at Wapsi Oaks as all of our scores were about in the same range.”
That range, from first-to-last on the team, was a mere 15-strokes, as the Midland girls turned in some amazingly consistent scores led by a card of 120 (57-63) from Zaruba while Claire Dosland (62-63), Fishwild (66-60) and Franzen (65-66) finished with scores of 125, 126 and 131, respectively.
“Claire really had a nice day coming in with that 125,” Steines said. “Those were the best rounds she has played at a meet.”
Kramer (68-65) and Paulsen (71-64) also took to the Wapsi Oaks course turning in cards of 133 and 135, respectively.
Lisbon claimed the Tri-Rivers Conference East division team title running away from the field turning in a score of 361 that was 28-strokes better than runner-up Easton Valley (389). Calamus-Wheatrland (434) and North Cedar (447) rounded out the team scoring with the Eagles at the tournament.
Lisbon also dominated the individual scoring as well as Kaylie Kelchen claimed the title making her way through the course with a sizzling six-over par 78 (39-39) that was 11-strokes ahead of runner-up medalist and teammate Eryn Jackson (44-45) who finished with an 89. Karlee Luneckas made it three Lisbon golfers in the tournament top-3 finishing with a 92 (47-45).
Midland hosted their final dual meet of the season Tuesday, May 9, against visiting Maquoketa at the Little Bear Country Club, and the Eagle girls took advantage of the opportunity posting a 252-260 victory that also included a meet medalist honor for Zaruba.
“This was a nice meet for us to pick up,” said Steines, as Zaruba carded a 58 that topped all golfers on the course.
“We were able to pull off our first team win of the year and Lexi was able to get our first medalist award of the year, too. Hannah and Olivia were able to come in with 61’s, which at the time were their best rounds of the year. Claire, Addi and Jada all came in right around 65. Jada and Addi struggled on a couple of holes but overall had good rounds.”
Fishwild and Paulsen tied for the second counting scores for the hosts coming through with rounds of 61 each while Dosland’s 65 was the final counting score. Franzen (66) and Kramer (67) also competed on the home course for the final time this spring.