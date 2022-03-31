Members of the 2022 Midland girls’ golf team are, left to right, Jada Kramer, Lexi Zaruba, Gracie Franzen, Hannah Fishwild, Addi Franzen, Jayda Thomsen and Head Coach Ryan Steines. Not pictured: Claire Dosland and Haley Smith.
Midland girls golf coach Ryan Steines isn’t going to make any wild predictions about how his 2022 team is going to win numerous tournaments or compete for a Tri-Rivers Conference championship.
Steines is keeping things real with the Eagles this spring, and he really wants to focus the girls’ attention squarely on one thing and one thing only.
To have fun.
What else would you want from a squad that barely has any experience on a golf course?
Well, I guess there is one more thing Steines would like to see from his team.
Improvement.
“With so many girls being new to the game, our number one goal is to have fun while we learn the game,” said Steines, who does return experience with letter winners in juniors Gracie Franzen, Hannah Fishwild and Jayda Thomsen.
“Then our second goal is to improve as the season goes on. We talk about how this doesn’t even mean our scores have to improve, but that we learn the rules and etiquette of golf throughout the year.”
Those letter winners made dramatic improvement a year ago, and Steines is hoping it carries over to this spring as well.
“My three returning letter winners will be my top golfers this year,” he said. “They improved greatly last year from the start of the season to the end. From our first meet last year to regionals, our nine-hole team score improved by around 50 strokes.
“We will still be very inexperienced as out of our five freshmen, only one has ever golfed before, but from the very few practices we’ve had there is potential within this group and they are eager to learn the game.”
Other than the three letter winners, the remainder of the 2022 Midland roster is made up of freshmen in Lexi Zaruba, Addi Franzen, Jada Kramer, Claire Dosland and Haley Smith.
“All the girls are excited to learn the game and they’re not afraid to admit they don’t know much about golf but are willing to ask questions when they are not sure,” Steines said. “All five freshmen will have a chance to play in meets this year. A lot of our conference meet will allow us to take eight golfers and we will take all eight as much as we can.
“We also have some girls we share with other activities like track, FFA and club volleyball, so all of the freshman will have a chance to step into a varsity role at some point during the season. Lexi Zaruba has the most experience out of the freshmen group and has the ability and experience to step in and be one of our varsity scorers most nights.”