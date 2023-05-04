WYOMING
Three years ago, there were some serious questions as to whether there would even be a Midland girls’ golf program.
Then four sophomore girls stepped up.
Those sophomores are now seniors, and one of them played her final round on the home Little Bear Country Club course Tuesday, April 25, hosting Springville, and Eagle girls’ golf coach Ryan Steines couldn’t be more grateful for senior Hannah Fishwild.
“This was our last scheduled home meet, so the girls wanted to give Hannah a gift as our only senior,” Steines said. “When I took over the golf program three years ago, Hannah and three other sophomores at the time (Gracie Franzen, Alivia Smith and Jayda Thomsen) talked to me and decided to give golf a try. Without those four girls taking a chance on the sport they really didn’t know anything about, I am not sure where this program would be. The other three girls have chosen a different route the last couple of years (Franzen and Smith are key members of a talented Midland girls’ track program and Thomsen is heavily involved in FFA). I’m very proud of Hannah for sticking it out with golf the last three years. She has been able to balance everything in her life to continue to be involved in golf. Most people do not realize that the spring is a very busy time for FFA as well. Hannah is currently our FFA co-President which requires her to take on a lot of planning of FFA events.
“I look forward to seeing how the last couple of weeks of Hannah’s golf career plays out. She might not be always be our lowest scorer, but she is out most consistent player.”
Oh, there was a golf meet on Tuesday as well, as the Eagle girls were edged in a 244-256 final against the visiting Orioles in a nine-hole dual tournament at Little Bear.
Lexi Zaruba and Addi Franzen tied for the top counting score for the Midland girls each coming through with rounds of 61 while Olivia Paulsen came through with a 64. Jada Kramer turned in the final counting score with a card of 70.
Fishwild (72), Haley Smith (72) and Claire Dosland (75) also took to the course for the host Eagles.
“We have some girls working on their swings over the last couple of week,” Steines said. “I know some of the girls are not happy with their scores right now, but we are learning the game right now and learning golf is always about making adjustments.
“Tuesday was the first day we started to see some of the adjustments work. Claire, Haley and Jada have been working really hard on their swings and they are starting to see their scores back to where they would like them. Lexi has been our most consistent golfer all year and it was the same on Tuesday. I know she’s not happy with her scores right now, but she’s learning the importance of chipping and putting.”
Springville’s Ashley Warren led all golfers at the meet carding a medalist score of 58 while teammate Talna Bongolan was runner-up with a 59.
The Midland girls hit the road Friday, April 28, where the team came up just short yet again in a narrow 240-247 decision against the host Starmont on the Backbone Golf Course.
Franzen led the Eagles carding a 55 that just missed runner-up medalist honors by a single stroke while Thomsen came through with a 59. Paulsen (63) and Haley Smith (70) turned in the final two counting scores while Dosland (72) also competed at the meet for the Midland team.
“The course at Backbone has been one that the girls have usually played well on over the years,” Steines said. “Claire, Haley and Jada continue to work on their game and improve their scores. Addi also continues to improve and scored a career-best 55 at this meet. Olivia has been involved in track and golf this year and we’ve worked on her game the last couple of weeks and she’s really started to show some promise as a golfer, too. The first meet she shot a 79 and the last two meets have been 64 and now 63.”