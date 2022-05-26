When you have numbers like the Midland girls’ track and field team has this season, it’s easier to come up with combinations that can hopefully eventually become successful.
Eagle head coach Ryan Luensman found that right combination in the 4x200 relay with Amaya Terrell, Alivia Smith, Alyssa Eckhardt and Gracie Franzen, and the foursome ran it all the way to the class 1A state meet Friday, May 20, in Des Moines.
“This was a race we picked up late in the season and this group PR’d again at the state meet,” said Luensman, as the Eagles’ 4x200 relay team placed seventh in their heat and 23rd overall in the class coming through with a season-best time of 1:53.66.
“We had to make some adjustments due to Jaden Gatts doing the high jump, and the girls responded well. Smith and Franzen had solid legs in this race and it was great to see everyone on the track break some of the nerves.”
Franzen was just happy the Midland girls didn’t get dead-last.
“We did it,” said Franzen after the event. “We didn’t get last. That was our goal coming here to the state meet, we wanted to beat at least one team and we got that done. It was close, but we did it.”
Smith also felt the foursome ran a solid race.
“Being this was my first time competing here at the state meet, I had some serious nerves coming in, but once I got out and started running, all of that went away. I’m so happy I went out for track this year and got to experience this. Hopefully we can make it back again next year.”
Terrell is also a first-time track participant, and has enjoyed the social aspect of the sport, as well as the athletic competition being at state brings.
“I love the meets and just being able to meet new people,” she said. “I’m not too crazy about the practices, but being able to make it here sure makes me more motivated to work harder so we can get back here again next year.”
Eckhardt, just a freshman, also has a bright track and field future.
“Just walking into Drake Stadium and seeing all these people, it’s pretty amazing,” she said. “I was happy with the way things went in the 4x200 and being here only is going to make me want to work that much harder in the off-season to get back here in even more events.”
Madrid dominated the class 1A state 4x200 field winning the state title with a record 1:43.29 clocking.
