Walking off the track with a solid 1:57.07 clocking in the class 1A state sprint medley relay at Drake Stadium in Des Moines Saturday, May 21, the Midland girls may not have known about their disqualification in the event.
And they may not have cared either.
The Eagles ran a solid clocking that would have placed them fourth in their heat and 18th overall.
Solid numbers overall for Amaya Terrell, Alyssa Eckhardt, Jaden Gatts and Anna Bartels. And in the end, that’s all that matters.
And all of them will be back for another crack at it next year.
“This race has improved throughout the entire season,” said Midland girls’ track coach Ryan Luensman. “We have different combinations throughout the year and different girls that can contribute to this race. We had Jaden Gatts run here as she didn’t get to run the 4x200 while high jumping. We struggled a bit with hand-offs and getting our marks in the right place, but I know the girls will take that and learn from it. We had another exciting race to watch the girls compete in.”
Gatts and Bartels experienced one of those hand-off issues in the final exchange before Bartels took off.
“I just tried to do the best I could to make up ground and pass people down the stretch,” Bartels said. “But the hand-off with me and Jaden wasn’t how that was supposed to go. I wasn’t sure what I was doing but I knew once I finally had the baton, I really needed to get going.”
Gatts was in compete agreement with Bartels’ assessment.
“Yeah, Anna and I got a little too close to each other on that exchange and that made for a tough transition,” she said. “But once she got going, she was able to pass some people at the end.”
Nashua-Plainfield won the class 1A sprint medley relay state championship coming through with a time of 1:51.44.
