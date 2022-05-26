Midland’s Anna Bartels pushes to the finish line ahead of Remsen-St. Mary’s Whitney Jensen, right, in the class 1A state 400-meter dash event in Des Moines Thursday, May 19. Bartels was fourth in her heat and just missed medaling placing 10th overall with a time of 1:00.73.
Midland’s Anna Bartels, with a sign displaying her name right behind her, gets ready at the blocks awaiting the opening gun to start the class 1A 400-meter dash state event in Des Moines Thursday, May 19.
Midland’s Anna Bartels pushes to the finish line ahead of Remsen-St. Mary’s Whitney Jensen, right, in the class 1A state 400-meter dash event in Des Moines Thursday, May 19. Bartels was fourth in her heat and just missed medaling placing 10th overall with a time of 1:00.73.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Midland’s Anna Bartels, with a sign displaying her name right behind her, gets ready at the blocks awaiting the opening gun to start the class 1A 400-meter dash state event in Des Moines Thursday, May 19.
She’d been gradually climbing the class 1A 400-meter dash rankings all spring long to the point she earned a spot at the state meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines Thursday, April 19.
Now what would Midland star sophomore Anna Bartels do on the sport’s biggest stage?
What she’s always done of course. Improve and impress.
“Anna has improved each meet this season in the 400 and ended her sophomore campaign at state and on a high note,” said Eagle girls’ track coach Ryan Luensman, as Bartels crossed the finish line with a personal-record time of 1:00.73 to place fourth in her heat and 10th overall, missing a coveted state medal by a mere two-tenths of a second.
“I know she wanted a top-8 finish, but I was very pleased with her progress and how she attacked the race.”
Bartels had some other facets she wanted to check off her list while competing in Des Moines last weekend as well.
“I don’t know what it is about track, but it really seems to make me so much more nervous than any other sport (Bartels is a four-sport athlete at Midland also participating in volleyball, basketball and softball),” she said. “I wanted to try and overcome my ‘mentalness’ in this sport. I just get so anxious and hopefully the more events I can make it here to state and the more success I have here, the better I will become at controlling some of that mental aspect. Because if I can get over that, I feel like I can run even faster and be so much more comfortable.”
Nashua-Plainfield’s Cadence Huck topped the class 1A 400-meter dash field winning the state title with a time of 57.35.
“For me it was just amazing to be able to get here in the 400,” Bartels said. “I felt good through most of the race and finished strong. I’d like to come back here next year and take care of that medal thing, and who knows, maybe in the next couple of years I might be able to do something even better than winning a medal? I really do enjoy this 400-race. It’s what I’m most comfortable running, and am getting better at.”
Acel and Rita Nowachek of Wyoming will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday, May 14. Axel is retired from Farmer’s Supply Centers in Delma and Rita is retired from the Midland Community School District. They are the parents of Dean (Jodi) Nowachek of Monmouth and MaryJo (Kerry) …