DES MOINES
When it comes to fielding competitive relays, the Midland girls have been some of the best around sending events to the state level on a yearly basis.
The Eagles did it again this spring too, as the distance medley and 4x400 relays earned berths to the class 1A state event at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, and while the Midland girls experienced some heartbreak along the way, for seniors Ella Rupp and Ari Hacke, it was nearly a perfect ending to what has been a pair of outstanding track careers in Wyoming.
“We ran a season-best time, but we were hoping to medal and we weren’t able to do that,” said Rupp, as the distance medley group, with teammates Hacke, Anna Bartels and Jaden Gatts, tallied a time of 4-minutes, 32.02-seconds to place seventh in their heat and 18th overall against the class 1A field Friday, May 21.
“We were happy with our time, but everyone is fast down here and we knew that coming in. I expected us to be there at state in these events, we just weren’t too happy with the outcomes.”
Hacke was also happy with the performance in the distance medley.
“Running a season-best time, that’s all you can ask for,” she said. “Yes, we wanted a medal, but we went out doing our best.”
Bartels, competing in her first-ever state meet, ran the anchor 800-meter leg and got the Eagles right into the mix with a fast start.
“My start was good, I was able to pass a few runners,” she said. “Then at the end I had nothing left, and those runners past me. I needed to be stronger at the end. I wanted us to place higher.”
Tri-Center won the 1A sprint medley relay state title coming through with a time of 4:16.00.
Midland’s 4x400 team also took to the track Friday night, and with Gatts still busy in the high jump, the team was forced to make some last-second moves to the roster.
“We had to make an adjustment to our 4x400 relay by switching some people around and then had a false start at the beginning of the race,” said Midland girls track coach Ryan Luensman. “Not the way we wanted to end things, but something we will learn from moving forward.”