It’s a name that carried some weight in the Iowa High School track and field high jumping community in the past.
And now thanks to Midland sophomore Jaden Gatts, it does yet again.
Gatts’ father Bobby was a high school high jumping prodigy back in the late 1990s, scoring as high as third at the state meet for the Olin boys and flew as high as 6-feet, 10-inches at the Big East Conference indoor meet, a record that would most likely still stand if the league hadn’t dissolved many years ago.
Now another Gatts is back taking center stage, and this time it’s Bobby’s daughter Jaden who stole the spotlight on the huge Drake Stadium stage in Des Moines Friday, May 21, taking fourth in the class 1A state high jump.
“My goal coming in was to place higher than my dad did when he was here,” said Jaden, who actually tied for the top jump at the meet flying 5-feet, 2-inches that also equaled a personal-best.
“My dad wanted that for me, too. For a while though, I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. I was very nervous coming into the meet. Seeing the stadium filled with fans, and this being my first time here, I wasn’t too sure what was going to happen, but I wound up getting off to a great start and just went from there.”
Gatts soared over opening height at 4-6 on her first attempt and then did the same at 4-8 and 4-10 before finally knocking the bar down at 5-0.
“I missed my first two attempts at 5-foot, but was able to advance after getting over on my third and final try,” she said. “Then I did the same at 5-2 before I just couldn’t quite get over at 5-4, though I came pretty close on my last jump.”
Midland girls track coach Ryan Luensman appreciated Gatts’ clutch gene, allowing her to dig deep to find something extra in pressure situations.
“She showed a lot of toughness throughout the event making her last two jumps on her last try,” he said. “I was proud of Jaden and how she competed. We knew she could compete for a state title, but now she knows it as well. For a first time being at state, she sure performed.”
Gatts tied for the top class 1A high jump spot with Lexox’s Cadence Douglas, Alburnett’s Hailey Carolan and North Union’s Sam Nielsen at 5-2, but settled for fourth in the state after factoring in misses with Douglas winning the title.
“Yeah, I’ll take it,” Gatts said. “But next year I want to come back and win it. I came pretty close this year, a lot closer than I thought I would. I’ll work on my game joining an AAU track league and I plan to jump a lot all summer.”