jex-05042023-spt-drake-mid-girls-gatts-10a.jpg
Midland’s Jaden Gatts, competing in Anamosa here April 25, was in Des Moines Friday, April 28, where she soared a personal-best equaling 5-feet, 4-inches taking part at the Drake Relays high jump, good enough to place 14th overall.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

DES MOINES

Coming into something as pressure-filled as the Drake Relays, Midland’s Jaden Gatts wasn’t exactly riding the kind of momentum she’d hoped for Friday, April 28, competing in the prestigious high jump event inside Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

