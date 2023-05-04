DES MOINES
Coming into something as pressure-filled as the Drake Relays, Midland’s Jaden Gatts wasn’t exactly riding the kind of momentum she’d hoped for Friday, April 28, competing in the prestigious high jump event inside Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
But then she rose to the occasion and came through with a record performance.
What, you expected something else?
“My dad (Midland high jumpers coach Bobby Gatts) and I have changed everything with my high jumping over the last couple of weeks,” said Gatts, who flew a personal-record equaling 5-feet, 4-inches in Des Moines to place 14th overall against the elite 24-jumper Drake Relays field.
“The last few meets I wasn’t even getting over 5-feet, and Drake starts at 5-feet, so I wanted to make sure I wasn’t going to be going all the way to Des Moines and not even make opening height. We worked hard in Monticello leading up to the Drake Relays on my form and so many other things so when I got out on that big stage, I wasn’t going to come up short.”
She didn’t.
Gatts cleared opening height at 5-0 on her first try and then soared over 5-2 on her second attempt. With pressure mounting at 5-4, the Eagle senior came through with a clutch effort clearing the bar on her third and final try before bowing out at 5-6.
“I had faith in the changes that we made and when I went through warm-ups, I felt really good,” she said. “My confidence was building and I knew I could compete at this level. I just had to have faith and do what my dad and I had been working on for so long.”
Reaching 5-4 has refueled Gatts’ confidence going forward into conference, the state qualifier meet and state.
“My goal is still to win a state title this season in the high jump,” said Gatts, the lone Tri-Rivers representative at the Drake Relays high jump. “Nothing has changed in that regard. With the way I was jumping the last couple of weeks though, I may have let some doubts creep in there as to whether that was actually still going to be possible or not, but I think I’m back on track.”
Sheldon’s Maddie Olson won the Drake Relays high school high jump clearing the bar set at 5-8.
Gatts wasn’t the only Midland athlete represented in Des Moines at the Drake Relays, as the 4x100 relay competed Saturday, April 29.
With Gatts running the anchor leg, the team of Alivia Smith, Anna Bartels and Alyssa Eckhardt posted a time of 52.918 that was fifth in their heat and 90th overall before being disqualified.
“Our coaches tell us all the time to go full-out, and I guess I went out a little too fast because the handoff between myself and Alyssa didn’t quite go as planned,” Gatts said. “I was out of the zone by the time I got the baton and we were DQ’d. Obviously not the result we wanted coming down here to Des Moines, but this was a good experience just being able to soak up the environment for when we get back here at state.”
Bartels, who ran the second leg of the team’s 4x100, agreed.
“For probably the first time ever, especially for an event as big as Drake, I wasn’t really too nervous coming in,” Bartels said. “And I’m usually nervous all the time, especially when it comes to track. But this was a very cool environment and something I hope we get to experience again next year too.
“I was nervous for Alivia though. She was running our opening leg of the 4x100 and she told me she was nervous, but once we all got out there and started running it just all kind of seemed to come together. I thought our handoffs were good and smooth and that’s about all you can ask for. We did what we had to do but just made one mistake, one that I know we’re not going to make again at conference, districts or when we get back here to state.”
The Drake Relays experience also gave the 4x100 team some much needed ammunition heading into the year’s three biggest meets.
“We know what we need to work on going forward,” Bartels said. “Drake gave us confidence in our own abilities and going forward we’re going to be even better for that experience.”