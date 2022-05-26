Midland’s Jaden Gatts soars over the high jump bar set at opening-height 4-feet, 9-inches during the class 1A state event inside Drake Stadium Friday, May 20. Gatts tied for 16th overall against the 24-jumper field in Des Moines.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Midland’s Jaden Gatts launches up while competing in the class 1A state high jump at Drake Stadium in Des Moines Friday, May 20.
Having medaled at the class 1A state high jump last year as a mere sophomore, Midland’s Jaden Gatts had high-hopes she would be able to do the same when she made a return trip to Drake Stadium Friday, May 20.
Only this time, she had to deal with injury issues that have been holding her back from being able to jump at the elite levels she’s been used to, and they jumped up and bit her again in Des Moines.
“Two weeks before the season started, I tore my hamstring high jumping at the Dubuque Club where I was training,” said Gatts, who flew over opening height at 4-feet, 9-inches in the class 1A state high jump, but couldn’t quite make it any further finishing in a tie for 16th overall in the event.
“I never felt normal the entire season after that. Up until that point I was jumping 5-3 easy, and after missing the first month of the season and not being able to practice and missing meets, it’s been tough for me to get over 5-feet. That was frustrating enough, then three weeks ago I re-injured my hamstring and had to sit out until conference. Guess in the end I should just be happy that I was able to make it back to state after everything I’ve gone through this year.”
When healthy, Gatts is a clear-cut 1A high jump state title contender, and she plans on working her way back to that level in the off-season.
But first, she needs to get fully healed.
“That’s my plan,” she said. “Make sure my hamstring is good to go then get to work. I still have one more year to try and get back here to state and win that high jump title and I’m going to do everything it takes to be ready when that opportunity comes.”
Midland girls’ track coach Ryan Luensman also appreciated Gatts’ ability to work her way through the numerous injuries this spring.
“Jaden showed her toughness and resilience fighting her way onto the track,” he said. “Even when she wasn’t 100-percent, she helped the 4x200 qualify and stayed pretty consistent jumping over 5-feet from mid-season on. The state meet didn’t end the way she wanted, but I know this will fuel a bigger fire to have her senior year be memorable.”
North Union’s Sam Nielsen won the class 1A state high jump title in a jump-off over Lenox’s Cadence Douglas after each flew over the bar at 5-3.
