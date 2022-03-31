Early in her freshman campaign, a mere one year ago, there weren’t too many in the Iowa high school track and field community who knew the name Anna Bartels.
Yet.
But, as the 2021 season progressed, Bartels began to impress to the point the then Eagle freshman began to make a name for herself, running all the way to the state meet.
As Bartels enters the 2022 campaign this spring, it would be difficult to find a coach who doesn’t know the Midland standout, especially after the performance the superstar sophomore had at the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet on the University of Dubuque campus Friday, March 25.
Bartels not only claimed the Eagles’ lone league championship on the evening, winning the 400-meter dash, but helped the 4x400 relay team to a runner-up performance.
Bartels finished strong in the 400 as her 1:04.30 clocking edged Lisbon’s Addie Clark (1:04.55) for the title while with teammates Alivia Smith, Gracie Franzen and Taelynn Gravel, helped the 4x400 to a time 4:32.43 that trailed only champion Lisbon’s 4:29.95 effort.
Midland relays were solid all night long as the 4x800 team was sixth with Harley Goodman, Lexis Jellison, Haleigh Payne and Emmaleigh Soper coming through with a time of 12:21.74 while the 4x200 was seventh as Gracie Harrington, Amaya Terrell, Jayde Martin and Franzen combined for a 2:02.30 clocking.
Bartels wasn’t the only Eagle individual to have success at the league meet either, as Alyssa Eckhardt was fifth in the 200 (30.23) while McKenna Brown made it two Midland runners in the top-5 in the 400 after her 1:10.09 clocking was good enough to score fifth in the event.
Terrell added a top-10 performance in the long jump soaring 14-feet, 3-inches, good enough to place eighth overall while Allison Paulsen was 10th in the 200 after her 31.31 effort.