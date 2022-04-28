BELLEVUE
Piling up points in impressive amounts in Bellevue Thursday, April 19, the Midland girls’ track and field team seemed to have it all going against the eight-team field.
Adding not one, not two, but three event championships to the mix sure helped things along, too.
“Bellevue was our best meet of the year so far,” said Eagle girls track coach Ryan Luensman, as his team scored 98 points overall to take fourth in the standings that featured several class 2A and 3A programs.
“We had PRs in the sprint medley, 4x400, 4x200 and 4x100 relays with Alivia Smith, Sophia Raubs and Harley Goodman having strong splits in their respective relays. It was nice to have Gracie Franzen with us as well. She is a dual-sport athlete and a golfer this spring.”
Jaden Gatts got the big-time scoring started winning the high jump event after soaring over the bat set at 5-feet while Anna Bartels, as she has done all spring long even while battling some nagging injuries, won the 800-meter run crossing the finish line with a time of 2:30.52 that was over five-seconds faster than runner-up Clare Hackman, of Maquoketa (2:35.62).
Midland’s 4x400 relay team wrapped the night with yet another title, as Bartels, Franzen, Alyssa Eckhardt and Gatts combined to post a time of 4:26.46 that again, impressively and easily topped the field.
“We have a lot of depth on this team and people are competing for spots,” Luensman said. “It is great to watch them compete hard and support each other. We need to clean up our hand-offs and keep training hard for the time we have left in the season.”
The Eagles’ relay successes weren’t just limited to the 4x400, as the sprint medley (Amaya Terrell, Gracie Harrington, Franzen and Bartels), 4x200 (Harrington, Mariah Hacke, Allison Paulsen and Eckhardt) and shuttle hurdle also turned in solid performances each placing third at the meet with times of 1:58.38, 1:56.53 and 1:24.63 respectively.
Midland’s 4x100 team came through with a 55.33 clocking as Terrell, Harrington, Paulsen and Hacke combined to run the team to a fourth-place performance in the event.
More field event scoring came from Terrell and Franzen, who both placed in the long jump taking fourth and sixth after their 14-3.25 and 13-8 efforts, respectively while Paulsen was sixth in the shot put (29-11.5) with Bailie Uppena also scoring sixth in the discus (87-6).
Back on the track Midland doubled-up points in the 100 as Eckhardt (14.35) and Terrell (14.42) were third and fourth, respectively, in the event while Gatts scored third in the 400 after her 1:08.72 effort.
The Eagles again doubled-up points, this time in the 100-hurdles where Jordyn Ellefson (20.25) was third and Taelynn Gravel (20.40) fourth. Gatts added sixth-place points in the 200 after her 30.24 clocking while Gravel did the same in the 400 hurdles (1:21.94).
The distance medley relay added 5:20.10 clocking that was good enough to place sixth at the meet.
Also competing for the Midland team at the Bellevue meet were: 800- Emmaleigh Soper (8th, 3:09.56); 200- Jayde Martin (10th, 31.24); 400 hurdles- McKenna Brown (7th, 1:24.94); 1500- Haleigh Payne (7th, 6:22); shot put- Uppena (8th, 29-5.75), Grace Tompkins (10th, 28-6), Olivia Paulsen (13th, 26-11); discus- Isabelle Ricketts (15th, 58-8), Josie Geerts (16th, 58-1), Tylan Bentley (18th, 51-2).
The Eagles defeated Bellevue (43 points), Calamus-Wheatland (37), Clinton Prince of Peace (34) and Bellevue-Marquette (15) in the team standings while Maquoketa topped the field with their 153-point total.
Midland opened the week in Durant Tuesday, April 19, where the Eagles’ 70-point performance earned the team a fifth-place standing against the six-team field.
Gatts opened the meet winning the high jump clearing the bar set at a season-best 5-1 before Eckhardt, Soper, Gravel and Gatts closed it with a first-place performance in the 4x400 relay combining for a time of 4:37.75.
Relays were once again a major strength for the team as the 4x200 (Harrington, Smith, Allison Paulsen, Eckhardt) was second with a time of 2:00.17 while the sprint medley (Harrington, Smith, Hacke, Bartels) and shuttle hurdle (Gravel, Ellefson, Goodman, Brown) relays each scored third in 2:00.97 and 1:25.51, respectively.
The Eagles’ distance medley (Chiara Dusanek, Sierra Ricklefs, Shayla Thomsen, Payne) and 4x100 (Harrington, Smith, Terrell, Bartels) both finished fifth coming through with times of 5:38.44 and 56.20, respectively.
Individually, on the track Bartels led the way with her second-place performance in the 400 (1:03.30) while Gatts also scored in the event as her 1:08.66 was sixth.
Uppena had a big night in the throws taking third in the shot put (29-4.75) and fourth in the discus (75.3.5) while back on the track Eckhardt added fifth-place points for the team in the 100 (14.13) with Gravel scoring sixth in the 100 hurdles (19.87).
Also competing for the Eagle girls at the Durant meet were: 100- Terrell (7th, 14.44), Hacke (9th, 14.69); 200- Hacke (7th, 30.17), Allison Paulsen (8th, 30.43); 400- Soper (7th, 1:12.14); 800- Payne (8th, 3:10.24), Goodman (11th, 3:14.30); 100 hurdles- Brown (7th, 20.78); 400 hurdles- Brown (7th, 1:29.87); shot put- Tompkins (8th, 26-11), Olivia Paulsen (11th, 26.4.5), Allison Paulsen (13th, 26-3); discus- Ricketts (10th, 65-8), Bentley (20th, 54-2), Geerts (21st, 52-1.5).
Durant claimed their own meet title scoring 123.5 points while Midland defeated last-place Lone Tree (65).