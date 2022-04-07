TIPTON
Looking to continue their solid success from the indoor campaign which moved outdoors Friday, April 1, Midland girls’ track coach Ryan Luensman got what he wanted out of his team during the 2022 opener in Tipton.
“It was great to finally be outside and have Mother Mature give us some sunlight to run,” said Luensman, as the Eagles once again scored well in relays compiling 36 points overall at the meet.
“Right now, we are happy to be on the track and getting some times down. We have a lot of girls and we’re trying to figure out where everyone fits best, and we had many girls drop times from our indoor competitions, which was nice. The girls are working hard and it will be fun to see their progress from week-to-week.”
Relays were the name of the game for the Midland team who placed in six of them, led by a second-place performance from Anna Bartels, Emmaleigh Soper, Alivia Smith and Alyssa Eckhardt in the 4x400 as the group combined to tally a time of 4:38.67 which was topped by only Clear Creek-Amana (4:26.69).
Gracie Harrington, Eckhardt, Bartels and Gracie Franzen combined to come through with a time of 2:02.54 in the sprint medley relay, good enough to place third in the event while the 4x200 team added another third-place performance with Harrington, Jayde Martin, Eckhardt and Bartels combing to cross the finish line with a 2:09.82 clocking.
Taelynn Gravel, Harley Goodman, Alexis Jellison and McKenna Brown scored fifth-place points for the Midland team after their 1:23.76 performance in the shuttle hurdle relay while the distance medley relay added another fifth-place effort with Mariah Hacke, Franzen, Smith and Soper turning in a time of 5:20.59.
“Mariah Hacke had some nice splits during the course of the meet and we had our first high school shuttle hurdle team compete in six years,” Luensman said. “It’s been great to have Coach DJ Smith here to help with our hurdlers.”
Midland’s 4x100 team of Harrington, Paulsen, Hacke and Terrell scored eighth in the event after their 58.63 clocking.
Midland also had several individuals score for the team as well led by a seventh-place effort from Amaya Terrell in the 100-meter dash crossing with a time of 14.45 while she also scored in the long jump where she flew eighth landing 13-7.75 after take-off. Bailie Uppena scored more field events points coming through with a 29-11.25 effort in the shot put, which was good enough to place sixth overall. Allison Paulsen was eighth in the 200 coming through with a 30.97 clocking while Gravel missed by less than half of a second from scoring in the 400 taking ninth with a time of 1:12.52.
Also competing at the Tipton Early Bird meet for the Eagle girls were: 100- Kaylee Atkinson (18th, 16.23), Sierra Ricklefs (24th, 16.71); 200- Smith (12th, 31.23), Martin (17th, 33.40); 400- Goodman (13th, 1:15); 800- Jellison (10th,
3:02.61), Goodman (14th, 3:06.66), Haleigh Payne (16th, 3:06.90); 100 hurdles- Gravel (13th, 20.62), McKenna Brown (15th, 20.84); discus- Bailie Uppena (11th, 73-4), Olivia Paulsen (18th, 62-9), Isabelle Ricketts (22nd, 52-8); shot put- Gracie Tompkins (10th, 27-8), Paulsen (16th, 26-1.5); 4x200- Jordyn Ellefson, Olivia Coates, Chiara Dusanek, Sophia Raubs (9th, 2:09.82); sprint medley relay- Hacke, Coates, Raubs, Jaden Gatts (5th, 2:06.18).
Clear Creek-Amana claimed the team title in Tipton scoring 111 points to edge the host Tigers (101 points) and Iowa City Regina (100) who all hit triple-digits. Midland, who placed ninth overall, defeated last-place Bellevue-Marquette (20) at the 10-team meet.