Getting a good look at the depth and skill of his 2023 track team competing at the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet Friday, March 24, on the University of Dubuque campus, Midland girls’ coach Ryan Luensman came away more than a little impressed with what his Eagles were able to accomplish.
What exactly did the Midland girls achieve competing in their final indoor event of the season?
How about four Tri-Rivers Conference championships that included two individual titles from Jaden Gatts (high jump) and Anna Bartels (400-meter dash) as well as first-place finishes from the Eagles’ 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Impressed yet?
You ought to be, because the Midland team was absolutely outstanding all night long, and it started with Gatts in the high jump.
“Overall, it was a great night,” Luensman said. “We had so many personal records throughout the night and it was fun to see people put things together from start-to-finish. The team is learning to compete and they have high expectations for themselves and its showing up in early results. Our coaching staff is very proud of their attitude and effort.”
The record performances started quickly too, as Gatts set a new Midland High School high jump record soaring 5-feet, 3-inches to easily win the conference title as Lisbon’s Mykala Luzum-Selmon was runner-up clearing the bar set at 5-0.
On the track, Bartels ran away from the 400-meter dash field for the second year in a row crossing the finish line with a time of 1-minute, 3.29-seconds that claimed another league championship for the Eagle team besting runner-up Courtney Knoche, from Calamus-Wheatland, who posted a 1:03.37 clocking.
Midland dominated the 400 event as Bartels’ teammates Alyssa Eckhardt (1:04.64) and Gracie Franzen (1:06.33) gave the Eagle girls three of the top-6 performers placing fifth and sixth, respectively, against the 28-runner field.
The first of the relay titles came from the 4x200 team of Alivia Smith, Eckhardt, Bartels and Gatts who blazed to a 1:51.67 performance to edge runner-up Lisbon (1:52.54) for the championship before the Eagles closed the night the way they started it, with yet another crown winning the meet-ending 4x400 relay as Bartels, Smith, Franzen and Gatts pulled away for a 4:19.89 time that topped runner-up Maquoketa Valley (4:20.96) by almost a full second.
The impressive Midland performances didn’t just end with the title-winning efforts, as gutsy efforts came from up-and-down the roster.
“Alyssa Eckhardt had a breakout night placing second in the 55-meter dash and 200 and was fifth in the 400,” Luensman said. “Alyssa was also in that 4x200 championship team as well..
“Our 4x800 team has been consistently dropping time and placed third overall in the conference. Gracee Tompkins extended her PR in the shot put, too, placing third.”
Eckhardt, like so many Midland girls, had a huge night posting a time of 7.70 in the 55-meter dash to place second against the 52-runner league field while Smith gave the team two girls in the top-6 in the event taking sixth with a 7.89 clocking.
The Eagles also impressed in the 200 as Eckhardt (28.22) and Bartels (28.57) represented two of the top-4 times in the event placing second and fourth, respectively.
Emmaleigh Soper, Haleigh Payne, Gabbie Franzen and Taelynn Gravel set the tone for the evening running the meet-opening 4x800 relay combining for a time of 11:45.78 that trailed only champion North Linn (10:45.61) and runner-up Lisbon (11:08.93) while Tompkins continued her massive improvement in the shot put coming through with a 32-9 effort against the 35-thrower field.
Payne added depth for the Eagle girls in the distance events as well placing a solid fifth against the 18-runner field in the 800-meter run as her 3:00.49 clocking was good enough for place fifth in the league while the Eagles sprint medley relay was eighth overall as Mariah Hacke, Jayde Martin, Emmi Huston and Gabbie Franzen combined for a time of 5:12.85.
“This is the end of our pre-season and the competition/outdoor season starts this week,” Luensman said. “We will learn from this experience and make goals to improve moving forward. This was a nice step for the girls and the program overall.”
Also competing for the Eagle team at the league meet were: 55- Gracie Harrington (13th, 8.14) and Huston (19th, 8.27); 200- Jordyn Ellefson (13th, 30.76); 55 hurdles- Sophia Hunter (22nd, 11.29), Ellefson (23rd, 11.29), Gravel (28th, 11.91) and McKenna Brown (32nd, 14.27); high jump- Brown (12th, 4-2); long jump- Huston (10th, 13-7.5) and Olivia Coates (12th, 13-4.5); shot put- Olivia Paulsen (17th, 27-11) and Tylan Bentley (22nd, 25-11).